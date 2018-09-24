Japan Hands Over Medical Equipment To TUTH

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Masamichi SAIGO handed over medical equipment for Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) to Giriraj Mani Pokhrel, Minister for Education, Science and Technology, at a function on Monday, 24th September, 2018.

The equipment handed over today, worth 754,000,000 Japanese Yen, equivalent to NRs. 693,000,000, was funded through Grant Assistance by the Government of Japan and implemented by JICA as “Project for Improvement of Medical Equipment in Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital” which was approved in Japan’s Fiscal Year 2016.

The Government of Japan has been supporting for the improvement of this hospital’s facilities since 1992 and has continued assistance to enable TUTH to meet increasing patients’ demands. This includes support for replacing and providing additional equipment to assist the hospital to deliver health services.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Japan in Nepal, the project is to provide the quality and range of medical services offered by TUTH and involves procurement of new equipment, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), X-Ray imaging equipment, endoscope and sterilizer, and to renovate the floor and waterproof of the rooftop.

Prof. Dr. Tirth Raj Khaniya, Vice Chancellor of Tribhuvan University; Prof. Dr. Jagdish Prasad Agrawal, Dean, IOM; Prof. Mandira Onta, Executive Director of TUTH; Prof. Dr. Deepak Prakash Mahara, Former Executive Director of TUTH; Mr. Jun Sakuma, Chief Representative of JICA, and other distinguished guests attended the handover ceremony.

On this occasion, Ambassador Saigo mentioned that the project would bring about improvements in health care services at affordable prices through better diagnosis and treatment using the new medical equipment. He also stated he believed that this support will further strengthen friendly relations between Japan and Nepal.