COAS General Thapa Inaugurates Disaster Related Exercise

COAS General Thapa Inaugurates Disaster Related Exercise

Sept. 25, 2018, 8:40 p.m.

Chief of Army Staff General Purna Chandra Thapa inaugurated Unity of effort IV' exercise under Disaster Response Exercise and Exchange (DREE). Organized jointly by Nepal Army and US Army Pacific (USARPAC), 64 participants from 13 countries are taking part in the exercise. Also 238 participants from various ministries, Nepal Army, other security agencies, departments, Nepal Red cross and other agencies involve in disasters are taking part.

During the inaugural program Charge’ d affairs of U.S. Embassy Michael C. Gonzales, Home secretary Prem Kumar Rai and Director of Civil Aviation Authority Nepal also highlighted the importance of the program.

According to a press release issued by Nepal Army, this kind of joint exercise will help to improve capacity of concerned people to carry out rescue operation in short time with limited human casualties.

Those participating countries include the United States of America, Bangladesh, England, Belgium, China, Canada, Denmark, Israel, India, Maldives, Philippines, Singapore and Sri Lanka. Nepal Army has been organizing disaster related exercise since 2011.

During the inaugural ceremony Lieutenant General of Nepal Army Hemanta Raj Kunwar and head of security agencies were also present.

COAS General Thapa with participants.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

PM Oli Attends UNGA High Level Segment
Sep 25, 2018
Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Wins World Travel Award 2018
Sep 25, 2018
Complete Kaligandaki A Maintenance Before Schedule: MD Ghising
Sep 25, 2018
UNIC Launches New Version Of UN Digital Library
Sep 25, 2018
Japanese Karaoke Competition In Kathmandu
Sep 25, 2018

More on News

PM Oli Attends UNGA High Level Segment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 16 minutes ago
UNIC Launches New Version Of UN Digital Library By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 42 minutes ago
CoAS General Thapa Confers Insignia to Newly Promoted Major Generals By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 24 minutes ago
IGP Khanal Confers Insignia to Newly Promoted AIGP By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 27 minutes ago
PM Modi To Inaugurate Janakpur-Jayanagar Railway By News Desk 19 hours, 10 minutes ago
PM Oli Joins Reception Hosted By U.S. President Trump By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 5 minutes ago

The Latest

Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Wins World Travel Award 2018 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 25, 2018
Complete Kaligandaki A Maintenance Before Schedule: MD Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 25, 2018
Japanese Karaoke Competition In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 25, 2018
From Fighting Allergies To Improving Heart Health: 10 Reasons To Include Honey In Your Diet By News Desk Sep 25, 2018
Two People Die Of Electrocution By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 25, 2018
Two Die In Road Accident in Kavre and Doti By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 25, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75