COAS General Thapa Inaugurates Disaster Related Exercise

Chief of Army Staff General Purna Chandra Thapa inaugurated Unity of effort IV' exercise under Disaster Response Exercise and Exchange (DREE). Organized jointly by Nepal Army and US Army Pacific (USARPAC), 64 participants from 13 countries are taking part in the exercise. Also 238 participants from various ministries, Nepal Army, other security agencies, departments, Nepal Red cross and other agencies involve in disasters are taking part.

During the inaugural program Charge’ d affairs of U.S. Embassy Michael C. Gonzales, Home secretary Prem Kumar Rai and Director of Civil Aviation Authority Nepal also highlighted the importance of the program.

According to a press release issued by Nepal Army, this kind of joint exercise will help to improve capacity of concerned people to carry out rescue operation in short time with limited human casualties.

Those participating countries include the United States of America, Bangladesh, England, Belgium, China, Canada, Denmark, Israel, India, Maldives, Philippines, Singapore and Sri Lanka. Nepal Army has been organizing disaster related exercise since 2011.

During the inaugural ceremony Lieutenant General of Nepal Army Hemanta Raj Kunwar and head of security agencies were also present.