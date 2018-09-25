Japanese Karaoke Competition In Kathmandu

Sept. 25, 2018, 2:18 p.m.

On Saturday 29th September 2018, from 1pm to 4pm, the Embassy of Japan will co-host the Japanese Karaoke Competition with the Japanese Language Teachers’ Association Nepal (JALTAN), at the Tribhuvan Army Officers' Club, Tundikhel. This is an annual event to promote Japanese culture in Nepal.

The competition is jointly supported by JICA Nepal Office, the Japanese Association in Nepal, Japanese Universities Alumni Association, Nepal (JUAAN), JICA Alumni Association of Nepal (JAAN), and Nepal AOTS Alumni Society (NAAS). Masamichi Saigo, the Ambassador of Japan, will attend the event as the Chief Guest.

During the competition the audience will be able to enjoy various traditional as well as contemporary Japanese songs which few people have the opportunity to hear in Kathmandu. The competition will be participated by students who are studying Japanese.

Entry passes are available at the Embassy of Japan, Panipokhari, as well as at JALTAN Office located at the Campus of International Languages, Exhibition Road on a first-come-first-served basis. The pass is mandatory to enter the venue on the day.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Japan in Nepal, we hope that this occasion will further strengthen the cultural ties between Japan and Nepal and expand the ever-growing friendly and cooperative relationship of the two countries.

