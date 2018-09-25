PM Modi To Inaugurate Janakpur-Jayanagar Railway

PM Modi To Inaugurate Janakpur-Jayanagar Railway Line Connecting Nepal And India In December

Sept. 25, 2018, 8:06 a.m.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Nepal in December to inaugurate the Janakpur-Jayanagar railway line connecting the country to India. The line, reports say, has remained non-functional for the last three years.

The Janakpur-Jayanagar line, which is around 50 km long, is the only railway link between Nepal and India. Services on the line were discontinued in 2014.

According to Indian media Swaraj, it underwent a successful test operation in August. According to the Business Standard, a railway engine with 53 bogies covered a distance of 8.5 km from Jayanagar in Nepal to Khajuri in India during the test run.

The government is reported to have spent Rs 700 crore for the upgrade of the track and development of infrastructure along the route.

“Talking about the progress, we are inching towards the completion. It will come under operation from the Biwaha Panchami,” Mukesh Kumar Yadav, Site Supervisor of the Janakpur- Jayanagar Railway told ANI in September 2017. “The task of ground work has been completed, the work of the culvert is almost complete and the bridge is also in its final stage of completion,” he added.

The locals, who depend on the link for travel to India, have welcomed the upgrade of the track and its operationalisation.

“It is a matter of happiness for us, it will be good for the people as they come here and go there. People from there (India) comes here and people from here go there (India). It would be good for the people in the Janakpur, the poor ones,” Mithilesh Yadav, who lives near the line, was quoted as saying.

According to Sputnik Correspondent Rishikesh Kumar, a wedding procession may also travel with the Prime Minister to the Janki Mandir in Janakpur. Modi is likely to participate in the Vivaha Panchami, a festival celebrating the wedding of Lord Rama and Sita. It is believed that the two got married here.

News Desk

Nepal Become First Country To Double Wild Tiger Population
Sep 24, 2018
India Thrash Pakistan As Shikhar Dhawan & Rohit Sharma Share Big Stand
Sep 24, 2018
India Unfairly Blaming China For Failing To Dictate Diplomatic Preferences Of Nepal and Bhutan : Chinese daily
Sep 24, 2018
Nepal Restores Cancelled Mega Hydropower Contract With China Firm
Sep 24, 2018
Munich Police Arrest Five Human Traffickers Linked To Nepal and India
Sep 23, 2018

More on News

PM Oli Joins Reception Hosted By U.S. President Trump By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 3 minutes ago
Japan Hands Over Medical Equipment To TUTH By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 10 minutes ago
India Unfairly Blaming China For Failing To Dictate Diplomatic Preferences Of Nepal and Bhutan : Chinese daily By News Desk 1 day, 3 hours ago
Prime Minister Oli Arrives In New York By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
UNRCPD Celebrates A Decade In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
Nepal-India Fifth Boundary Group Meeting Concludes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago

The Latest

"ADB Sees Energy Development As A Strong Engine Of Growth In Nepal" Mukthor Khamudkhanoz By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 25, 2018
Nepal Become First Country To Double Wild Tiger Population By News Desk Sep 24, 2018
India Thrash Pakistan As Shikhar Dhawan & Rohit Sharma Share Big Stand By News Desk Sep 24, 2018
Nepal Restores Cancelled Mega Hydropower Contract With China Firm By News Desk Sep 24, 2018
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Late Goal To Maintain Perfect Serie A Start By Reuters Sep 24, 2018
12 Year Old Girl Raped In Dharan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 23, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75