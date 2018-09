Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli attended at the beginning of the high level segment of the UNGA in New York.

Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, foreign secretary Shanker Das Bairagi, Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Bishnu Rimal who also attended high level event on "Stepping up Action to End Forced Labour, Modem Day Slavery and Human Trafficking" on the sideline of the 73rd UNGA, were also present.