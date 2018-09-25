UNIC Launches New Version Of UN Digital Library

UNIC Launches New Version Of UN Digital Library

Sept. 25, 2018, 4:34 p.m.

The United Nations Information Center (UNIC) has launched the UN Digital Library in association with Tribhuvan University Central Library. Known as UN Digital Repository in Nepal (UNDRN), the aim of UNDRN is to provide one window easy access to all documents and publications published by the UN agencies since 1951 about Nepal to public including media, students, academicians and scholars.

The digital repository is accessible by http://un.info.np. The publications are catalogued by UN agencies, Thesaurus, Publisher and Timeline of publications and are distinct features of full text search engine of the digital repository. Same features are available in Mobile Applications.

The digital repository can be accessible using smart phone. Mobile applications with offline data for Android mobile and Windows phone are available in play store and windows store as well. The application in play store can be found by searching “UN Digital Library in Nepal”. Mobile application with “News section” has been enhanced by extensive offline data to save cost of data for revisited publications and other information.

UN Logo.jpg

The first version of the digital library was launched in June 2015 and the second version for both platforms – web and mobile app for android with following new features is launched today in Tribhuvan University.

The features of the second version of the Digital Library are, Voiceover search in mobile app to locate contents, UN historical and recent photos in high resolution formats, Videos of UN agencies in Nepal, 10,000 digital documents, photos and videos about UN in Nepal, 7,000 online active users in the digital library.

According to a press release issued by UNIC, UN Digital Repository has been established with the objective of minimizing papers emissions for sustainable development.

