La Liga: 'No Problem' If Real Madrid Do Not Play League Match Abroad

La Liga: 'No Problem' If Real Madrid Do Not Play League Match Abroad

Sept. 26, 2018, 8:38 a.m.

Real Madrid will not have to play a game abroad if they choose not to, according to La Liga, after the club "outright rejected" plans to stage a regular-season domestic game in the US.

Spain's top flight has agreed to play one game a season in the USA as part of a 15-year deal with a media company.

The Spanish FA and Spanish Footballers' Union have both previously criticised the plan.

"It's not compulsory, it's no problem," said La Liga chairman Javier Tebas.

Earlier this month, Barcelona and Girona - along with La Liga - asked the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) for permission to move a match between the two Catalan clubs to Miami.

But the RFEF said it could not give authorisation until it received more information.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said last week the plan was "not in the interests" of clubs or fans.

"We won't go to the United States," he said.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino critical of La Liga game in the USA

"If Real Madrid don't want to come let them not come," Tebas said. "It's not a problem. How can you think that La Liga will make a club play in the USA? It's voluntary.

"There are some clubs interested in going, Barcelona among others. Therefore no, I don't see it as a problem."

Courtesy: BBC

News Desk

From Fighting Allergies To Improving Heart Health: 10 Reasons To Include Honey In Your Diet
Sep 25, 2018
PM Modi To Inaugurate Janakpur-Jayanagar Railway
Sep 25, 2018
Nepal Become First Country To Double Wild Tiger Population
Sep 24, 2018
India Thrash Pakistan As Shikhar Dhawan & Rohit Sharma Share Big Stand
Sep 24, 2018
India Unfairly Blaming China For Failing To Dictate Diplomatic Preferences Of Nepal and Bhutan : Chinese daily
Sep 24, 2018

More on Sports

India Thrash Pakistan As Shikhar Dhawan & Rohit Sharma Share Big Stand By News Desk 2 days ago
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Late Goal To Maintain Perfect Serie A Start By Reuters 2 days ago
Liverpool, Man City Stroll; United Held On Fergie Return By Reuters 3 days ago
'Toilet Paper' Celebration 'Inexcusable' By News Desk 4 days ago
Arsenal Thrash Vorskla Poltava To Extend Winning Run To Four Games By News Desk 5 days ago
India Thumped Pakistan By Eight Wickets By News Desk 6 days ago

The Latest

Thamel Cultural Street Festival From September 27 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 26, 2018
“We Believe Women Everywhere, Regardless Of Where They Live” Sophie Hodder By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 26, 2018
Trump Calls World Leaders To Isolate Iran From World Stage By Reuters Sep 26, 2018
PM Oli Attends UNGA High Level Segment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 25, 2018
COAS General Thapa Inaugurates Disaster Related Exercise By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 25, 2018
Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Wins World Travel Award 2018 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 25, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75