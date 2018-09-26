Second Phase Of FFF Launched In Nepal

According to a press release issued by FAO, FFF Phase II plans to work with apex forest and farm producer organizations (FFPOs) led by Federation of Community Forestry Users Nepal (FECOFUN) in collaboration with the Ministry of Forests and Environment (MoFE) in Nepal

Sept. 26, 2018, 3:04 p.m.

In a global partnership between FAO, IIED, IUCN and Agricord, the second phase of Forest and Farm Facility (FFF) was launched on Tuesday in Kathmandu, Nepal. There were more than 70 participants in attendance, which included high-level representation of the Minister of Ministry of Forests and Environment (MoFE), the Chairperson of FECOFUN, representatives of relevant Ministries, FFPOs, civil society partners, development partners and private sector.

Along with Nepal, FFF phase II will be implemented for five years (2018-2022) in other six partner countries: Kenya, Zambia, Ghana, Vietnam, Bolivia and Ecuador. The program will also deliver knowledge exchange to a wider network of countries, including Tanzania, Liberia, Gambia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Guatemala and Nicaragua.

According to a press release issued by FAO, FFF Phase II plans to work with apex forest and farm producer organizations (FFPOs) led by Federation of Community Forestry Users Nepal (FECOFUN) in collaboration with the Ministry of Forests and Environment (MoFE) in Nepal.

The primary objective is to enhance the resilience of forest landscapes for improved livelihoods of smallholder’s, youth, women and indigenous peoples through strengthened forest farm producer organizations.

“Nepal has proven itself by the successful implementation of the first phase of FFF and the objectives of this second phase are supportive to achieve the national goal of prosperity. I would like to assure that there will not be any policy hurdle to work on forest and farm sector in an integrated way”, said Shakti Bahadur Basnet, Minister of the Forests and Environment (MoFE), while addressing the launching workshop.

The secretary of the MoFE, Dr. Bishwo Nath Oli highlighted the need to focus on the national goals and expressed that the results of FFF could contribute to achieve it.

Addressing the workshop, FAO Representative to Nepal Somsak Pipoppinyo said, “Producer organizations are at the heart of much of FAO’s work across the various strategic programmes. FAO fully support the consultation process which will give direction for the implementation of FFF phase II in Nepal”.

Sophie Grouwels, FAO Forestry Officer and FFF coach for Nepal provided the brief overview of FFF phase II, highlighting the major results of first phase.

The workshop was successful in identification of priority action under each four outcomes of FFF phase II.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal’s Economy To Grow By 5.4 In 2019: ADB
Sep 26, 2018
Korean Company To Start Construction Of Upper Trishuli-1 From January
Sep 26, 2018
New EIA Guidelines Hydropower developers In Nepal
Sep 26, 2018
2020 Diversity Visa Program Opens On October 3
Sep 26, 2018
PM Oli Pays Tribute To UN Peacekeepers
Sep 26, 2018

More on Enviornment

Nepal Become First Country To Double Wild Tiger Population By News Desk 2 days, 2 hours ago
Limited Progress At Bangkok Climate Talks By Fatima Arkin 1 week ago
5 South Asian Countries Agree To Curb Himalayan Glaciers Melting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Changing The Track By Batu Uprety 1 month, 1 week ago
Himalayan Climate Initiative Search Sustainable Solutions For Recyclable Plastics By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 2 weeks ago
Police Held 4 Persons With 30 Musk Pods By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Our World Is Suffering From A Bad Case Of “Trust Deficit Disorder” By António Guterres Sep 26, 2018
Nepal’s Economy To Grow By 5.4 In 2019: ADB By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 26, 2018
Korean Company To Start Construction Of Upper Trishuli-1 From January By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 26, 2018
New EIA Guidelines Hydropower developers In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 26, 2018
2020 Diversity Visa Program Opens On October 3 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 26, 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Will Be Dubbed In Tamil And Telugu By News Desk Sep 26, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75