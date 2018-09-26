Second Phase Of FFF Launched In Nepal

In a global partnership between FAO, IIED, IUCN and Agricord, the second phase of Forest and Farm Facility (FFF) was launched on Tuesday in Kathmandu, Nepal. There were more than 70 participants in attendance, which included high-level representation of the Minister of Ministry of Forests and Environment (MoFE), the Chairperson of FECOFUN, representatives of relevant Ministries, FFPOs, civil society partners, development partners and private sector.

Along with Nepal, FFF phase II will be implemented for five years (2018-2022) in other six partner countries: Kenya, Zambia, Ghana, Vietnam, Bolivia and Ecuador. The program will also deliver knowledge exchange to a wider network of countries, including Tanzania, Liberia, Gambia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Guatemala and Nicaragua.

According to a press release issued by FAO, FFF Phase II plans to work with apex forest and farm producer organizations (FFPOs) led by Federation of Community Forestry Users Nepal (FECOFUN) in collaboration with the Ministry of Forests and Environment (MoFE) in Nepal.

The primary objective is to enhance the resilience of forest landscapes for improved livelihoods of smallholder’s, youth, women and indigenous peoples through strengthened forest farm producer organizations.

“Nepal has proven itself by the successful implementation of the first phase of FFF and the objectives of this second phase are supportive to achieve the national goal of prosperity. I would like to assure that there will not be any policy hurdle to work on forest and farm sector in an integrated way”, said Shakti Bahadur Basnet, Minister of the Forests and Environment (MoFE), while addressing the launching workshop.

The secretary of the MoFE, Dr. Bishwo Nath Oli highlighted the need to focus on the national goals and expressed that the results of FFF could contribute to achieve it.

Addressing the workshop, FAO Representative to Nepal Somsak Pipoppinyo said, “Producer organizations are at the heart of much of FAO’s work across the various strategic programmes. FAO fully support the consultation process which will give direction for the implementation of FFF phase II in Nepal”.

Sophie Grouwels, FAO Forestry Officer and FFF coach for Nepal provided the brief overview of FFF phase II, highlighting the major results of first phase.

The workshop was successful in identification of priority action under each four outcomes of FFF phase II.