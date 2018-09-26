Thugs Of Hindostan Will Be Dubbed In Tamil And Telugu

Thugs Of Hindostan Will Be Dubbed In Tamil And Telugu

Sept. 26, 2018, 12:19 p.m.

Thugs of Hindostan, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Llyod Owen, will be dubbed in Tamil and Telugu to reach a wider audience upon its release.

Yash Raj Films on Wednesday released a video of Amitabh and Aamir announcing the film’s release in Tamil and Telugu.

Thugs of Hindostan director Vijay Krishna Acharya said the coming together of two stars for the first time will be a treat for the audience.

“We are a nation of film lovers, and films have often been a cultural glue that binds us all in a way that transcends geography. We hope that in Thugs of Hindostan, the audience will find a story that’s universal in appeal and unique in its presentation. If there’s one thing we Indians know as a family is to share, and it is in this spirit that we’d like to share our film with our audiences across India. This Diwali let the Thugs entertain you all over Hindostan,” Acharya said in a statement.

aamir-amitabh-759.jpg

Rohan Malhotra, VP – Distribution, Yash Raj Films, said, “Thugs of Hindostan will be the biggest ever release a Bollywood title has ever had in the history of Indian cinema. We want to give the film a release scale that justifies its humongous hype.”

On Tuesday, the first poster of Thugs of Hindostan and the trailer release date was revealed by Yash Raj Films. The makers have already released the character posters of Aamir’s Firangi, Amitabh’s Khudabaksh, Fatima’s Zafira, Katrina’s Suraiyaa and Llyod’s John Clive. Now, fans are waiting for the trailer which will be out on September 27.

Backed by Yash Raj Films, mega action adventure Thugs of Hindostan is scheduled to hit screens on November 8.

Courtesy: The Indian Express

News Desk

La Liga: 'No Problem' If Real Madrid Do Not Play League Match Abroad
Sep 26, 2018
From Fighting Allergies To Improving Heart Health: 10 Reasons To Include Honey In Your Diet
Sep 25, 2018
PM Modi To Inaugurate Janakpur-Jayanagar Railway
Sep 25, 2018
Nepal Become First Country To Double Wild Tiger Population
Sep 24, 2018
India Thrash Pakistan As Shikhar Dhawan & Rohit Sharma Share Big Stand
Sep 24, 2018

More on Entertainment

Manto Movie Review By News Desk 5 days ago
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018: Charlie Brooker Among Winners By News Desk 1 week, 1 day ago
Popular Bollywood Actor Govinda In Kathmandu By News Desk 1 week, 3 days ago
Rajinikanth And Akshay Kumar Prepare For The Ultimate Showdown "2.0" By News Desk 1 week, 5 days ago
What’s New In The Amitabh Bachchan Show: Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 By Agencies 3 weeks, 2 days ago
Sanjay Leela Bhansali Miffed With Reports Of Aishwarya Rai Opting out Of His Film By Agencies 3 weeks, 5 days ago

The Latest

PM Oli Pays Tribute To UN Peacekeepers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 26, 2018
Thamel Cultural Street Festival From September 27 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 26, 2018
La Liga: 'No Problem' If Real Madrid Do Not Play League Match Abroad By News Desk Sep 26, 2018
“We Believe Women Everywhere, Regardless Of Where They Live” Sophie Hodder By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 26, 2018
Trump Calls World Leaders To Isolate Iran From World Stage By Reuters Sep 26, 2018
PM Oli Attends UNGA High Level Segment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 25, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75