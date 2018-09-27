Korea And Nepal Sign Mou For The Training Institute For Technical Instruction

Ministry of Finance and the Embassy of Republic of Korea in Nepal signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the project “Enhancing the quality of TVET through capacity building of TVET instructors of Nepal”. The MoU was signed by Dr. Rajan Khanal, Secretary of Ministry of Finance and H.E Park, Young-sik, Ambassador of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Nepal on 26th September, 2018 at Ministry of Finance, Singhadurbar, Kathmandu.

Korean Government through KOICA will spend US$ 5 million for this project for 4 years. Through this project KOICA aims to improve the quality of the Technical Vocational Education and Training system for better TVET education in Nepal by enhancing the competitiveness of TVET instructors and training institutions.

During the signing ceremony, Korean Ambassador to Nepal Park Young-Sik described the project as the important technical cooperation of Korean government to Nepal and hence showed his high hope for the positive impact of the project. Ambassador requested all the stakeholders to provide their best for the success of the project.

According to press release issued by KOICA, the government of Republic of Korea has been supporting the Government of Nepal through KOICA in various areas of education, agriculture and health since 1991.