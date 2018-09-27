US Federal Reserve Raises Interest Rates Again

US Federal Reserve Raises Interest Rates Again

Sept. 27, 2018, 8:57 a.m.

The US Federal Reserve has raised interest rates again.

Officials increased the target for the bank's benchmark rate by 0.25%, to a range of 2%-2.25%. A majority of members also said they expect another rise before the end of the year.

The move marks the bank's eighth rate rise since 2015, continuing its policy of gradual rate rises.

Now investors are looking for clues about how high the Fed might go or signs its pace could accelerate.

So far, US interest rates remain relatively low, reflecting the Fed's decision to lower them dramatically during the financial crisis in an effort to encourage borrowing and boost economic activity.

But Federal Reserve Chair Jerome "Jay" Powell and other economists say today's economy is strong enough that such stimulus is no longer necessary - a shift the Fed marked on Wednesday by ending its description of its policy as "accommodative".

_103589893_hi049285071.jpg

Mr Powell said Wednesday's rate rise reflected the Fed's confidence in the US economy, describing it as a "particularly bright moment",

But he acknowledged that the bank is hearing a "rising chorus of concerns" from businesses about the risk from new US trade tariffs, which have disrupted supply chains and led to retaliation against US exports.

Mr Powell warned that a permanent shift to a "more protectionist world" would hurt the US and global economies, but added that for now, he expects the overall economic impact to remain relatively modest.

"We don't see it in the numbers," he said at a press conference in Washington after the meeting.

US gross domestic product grew at an annual pace of more than 4% in the second quarter of this year, and the unemployment rate continues to hover below 4% - near historic lows.

Price inflation, which had been sluggish, has also started to pick up, hitting the Fed's 2% target - and exceeding it by some measures.

Fed officials now expect the US economy to grow by 3.1% this year - faster than the 2.8% forecast in March, according to projections released after the meeting.

Their predictions for inflation remained unchanged at around 2%.

The forecasts show Fed officials expect about three rate rises in 2019 and one more in 2020, which would lift the bank's important federal funds rate to about 3.4% that year.

Higher interest rates make borrowing more expensive, slowing economic activity and curbing price inflation.

There have already been slowdowns some sectors in the US, such as home and car sales, where higher interest rates have led some price-conscious consumers to pull back.

But Mr Powell said the US economy has successfully absorbed the increases so far, performing better than expected.

Analysts worry that raising rates too quickly could tip the economy into recession.

The increasing rates have also faced attacks from US President Donald Trump, who has broken with tradition by commenting on monetary policy.

On Wednesday, he repeated those attacks, saying he would prefer to be able to borrow more cheaply.

"I'm worried about the fact that they seem to like raising rates," he said. "We could do other things with the money."

Mr Powell said the US economy has successfully absorbed the increases so far. He said the Fed does not factor politics into its decisions.

Wednesday's rate rise "yet again demonstrates the Fed's faith that it can continue to raise rates gradually without slowing economic growth", said Kully Samra, UK managing director of Charles Schwab.

Courtesy: BBC

News Desk

Juventus Win Again To Make Best Start To Season In 88 Years
Sep 27, 2018
Bangladesh Stun Pakistan By 37 Runs To Set Up Final With India
Sep 27, 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Will Be Dubbed In Tamil And Telugu
Sep 26, 2018
La Liga: 'No Problem' If Real Madrid Do Not Play League Match Abroad
Sep 26, 2018
From Fighting Allergies To Improving Heart Health: 10 Reasons To Include Honey In Your Diet
Sep 25, 2018

More on International

Our World Is Suffering From A Bad Case Of “Trust Deficit Disorder” By António Guterres 20 hours, 30 minutes ago
Trump Calls World Leaders To Isolate Iran From World Stage By Reuters 1 day, 5 hours ago
Iran Blames Gulf Rivals For Deadly Ahvaz Attack By News Desk 4 days, 4 hours ago
Death Toll Reaches 136 In Tanzania Ferry Disaster With Scores Missing By Reuters 5 days, 4 hours ago
Facebook To Drop On-Site Support For Political Campaigns By Reuters 5 days, 23 hours ago
India And Pakistan Foreign Ministers Meeting In New York Terrific News By News Desk 5 days, 23 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Joins The Global Movement To “Light Up The World In RED To End TB By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 27, 2018
Hotel Yak & Yeti Celebrates It’s 41st Year Anniversary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 27, 2018
Korea And Nepal Sign Mou For The Training Institute For Technical Instruction By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 27, 2018
Juventus Win Again To Make Best Start To Season In 88 Years By News Desk Sep 27, 2018
Barcelona And Real Madrid Suffer Humbling Losses By Reuters Sep 27, 2018
Bangladesh Stun Pakistan By 37 Runs To Set Up Final With India By News Desk Sep 27, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75