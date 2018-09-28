14 Year Old Girl Raped In Dhadheldhura

Police arrested twenty eight years old Bir Bahadur Bohora, a resident of Parsuram Municipality-5 of Dadheldhura District on the charges of raping a 14 year old girl. Bohora and shivasahankar Joshi, 24, forcefully took the girl, who was attending Parshuram Dham Ananta Fair.

They brutally raped her in nearby jungle. Victim family reported a police case against them. Police arrested Bohora and arrest warning has issued against Joshi.

According to News Bulletin of Nepal Police, police is searching Joshi, who is still at large.