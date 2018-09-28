14 Year Old Girl Raped In Dhadheldhura

14 Year Old Girl Raped In Dhadheldhura

Sept. 28, 2018, 2:33 p.m.

Police arrested twenty eight years old Bir Bahadur Bohora, a resident of Parsuram Municipality-5 of Dadheldhura District on the charges of raping a 14 year old girl. Bohora and shivasahankar Joshi, 24, forcefully took the girl, who was attending Parshuram Dham Ananta Fair.

They brutally raped her in nearby jungle. Victim family reported a police case against them. Police arrested Bohora and arrest warning has issued against Joshi.

According to News Bulletin of Nepal Police, police is searching Joshi, who is still at large.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

2 Die In Road Accident In Bara and Jajarkot
Sep 28, 2018
JICA-Nepal Wrap-ups COMCAP -II
Sep 28, 2018
The World Bank Provides $133 Million To Nepal
Sep 28, 2018
ADB Boosting Access To Urban Water And Sanitation In Nepal
Sep 28, 2018
PM Oli Meets Indian External Affairs Minister Swaraj and British PM May
Sep 28, 2018

More on Road Accidents/Crime

2 Die In Road Accident In Bara and Jajarkot By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 52 minutes ago
Two People Die Of Electrocution By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
Two Die In Road Accident in Kavre and Doti By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
12 Year Old Girl Raped In Dharan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 4 hours ago
Two Die In Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 4 hours ago
1 Man And 1 Child Die In Drowning By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

JICA-Nepal Wrap-ups COMCAP -II By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 28, 2018
The World Bank Provides $133 Million To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 28, 2018
ADB Boosting Access To Urban Water And Sanitation In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 28, 2018
Why We Are Still Living In The Past By Neha Celine Pande Sep 28, 2018
PM Oli Meets Indian External Affairs Minister Swaraj and British PM May By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 28, 2018
Prime Minister Oli Meets UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 28, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75