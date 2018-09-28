Ronaldo Cleared To Face United In Champions League

Ronaldo Cleared To Face United In Champions League

Sept. 28, 2018, 9 a.m.

Champions League, paving the way for his return for Juventus against his former club Manchester United, European soccer’s governing body UEFA said on Thursday.

Ronaldo’s Champions League debut for Juventus against Valencia last week lasted only 29 minutes before he was shown a straight red card for clashing with Jeison Murillo in a 2-0 win. He faced the prospect of missing a return to Old Trafford if his ban was extended.

However, UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) decided the 33-year-old’s punishment will not exceed a one-game suspension which means he will only be unavailable for next week’s Group H clash at Swiss side Young Boys.

“The CEDB has decided to suspend the Juventus Football Club player Cristiano Ronaldo for one UEFA competition match for which he would be otherwise eligible,” UEFA said.

Italian giants Juventus travel to Manchester for their third group fixture on Oct. 23.

Ronaldo played for United from 2003 to 2009 and helped them win Europe’s elite club competition in 2008. He then moved to Real Madrid, winning two La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies in nine years.

The five-times world player of the year signed for Juventus in the close season for 100 million euros ($117 million).

($1 = 0.8559 euros)

Reuters

Barcelona And Real Madrid Suffer Humbling Losses
Sep 27, 2018
Trump Calls World Leaders To Isolate Iran From World Stage
Sep 26, 2018
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Late Goal To Maintain Perfect Serie A Start
Sep 24, 2018
Liverpool, Man City Stroll; United Held On Fergie Return
Sep 23, 2018
Death Toll Reaches 136 In Tanzania Ferry Disaster With Scores Missing
Sep 22, 2018

More on Sports

Juventus Win Again To Make Best Start To Season In 88 Years By News Desk 1 day, 2 hours ago
Barcelona And Real Madrid Suffer Humbling Losses By Reuters 1 day, 2 hours ago
Bangladesh Stun Pakistan By 37 Runs To Set Up Final With India By News Desk 1 day, 2 hours ago
La Liga: 'No Problem' If Real Madrid Do Not Play League Match Abroad By News Desk 2 days, 2 hours ago
India Thrash Pakistan As Shikhar Dhawan & Rohit Sharma Share Big Stand By News Desk 4 days, 2 hours ago
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Late Goal To Maintain Perfect Serie A Start By Reuters 4 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Thugs Of Hindostan Trailer: Aamir Khan And Amitabh Bachchan Face Off In This Action Drama By News Desk Sep 28, 2018
Air Niugini Plane Comes Down In Micronesia Lagoon By News Desk Sep 28, 2018
Shashwat Dham Received A Best Tourist Destination Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 27, 2018
Ambassador Of Republic Of Korea Park Young-sik Opens Workshop By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 27, 2018
Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli Meets U.S. President Donald Trump By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 27, 2018
Kathmandu Joins The Global Movement To “Light Up The World In RED To End TB By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 27, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75