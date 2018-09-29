Eight Die And 32 Injure In Six Accidents

Eight people killed and 32 injured in six separate accidents occurred in Sindhuli, Nawalparasi (Bardghat East Susta), and Dhading, Okhaldhunga, Kapilvastu, Udayapur and Dhanusha districts.

Two persons have died and 31 other injured in a bus and truck collision in Kawasoti Municipality 16, Patarekhola. Out of 31 injured, 11 were taken to Bharatpur Medical College in Chitwan and 18 to Kaligandai Hospital Kawasoti.

Those died in the accident were bus driver Suraj BK,23, of Kohalpur Municipality -4 Banke and Laxman Tharu, 24, a resident of Badganga Municipality 2, Kapilvastu

Police is searching absconded truck driver.

Tara Devi Darlami, 45, a resident of Sunkosi Rural Municipality 7, Sindhuli died after a tractor hit her Kajuwa Kandhugri road of Kamidanda.

A pedestrian died in Dhading Gajuri Rural Municipality 2 of Majhuwa after a vehicle hit him. The vehicle absconded following the accident. Police is searching the unknown vehicle and driver.

Dashrath Rai, 45, a resident of Manebhanjyang Rural Municipality-1 died after a tractor hit him Moline road of the village.

Nischal Thapa, 17, a resident of Sainamaina Municipality 10 Rupandehi died after a truck hit his motorcycle. Mohan Kauchha, 19, a pillion of the motorcycle is admitted to Lumbini Zonal Hospital in serious condition.

Driver and truck is under police custody.

Ashish Chaudhary, 40, a resident of Ramdhunu Municipality 3 died after a motorbike he was driving crashed in Chaudandgadhi Municipality 3 of Udayapur district.

Mukundevi Sah, 60, a resident of Kamala Municipality -6 of Dhanusha died after he fell from a tractor he was traveling. He fell in near Kamala River dam site in Lakkad.