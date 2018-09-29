Experts Discuss On Mainstreaming Climate Change In Federal Structure

As other sectors, there are confusions over what would be the likely scenario of climate change issue in federal structure. At a time when the debate is on how to mainstream climate change in federal structure, Clean Energy Nepal organizes a round Table Discussion on Mainstreaming Climate Change in Federal Structure. As Nepal has initiated several policies and plans to tackle with climate change impacts and given solidarity to the international efforts, the discussion was a significant.

Nepal successfully completed election for local representatives, election for house of representatives, provincial assembly and national assembly and three tiers of government at central, provincial and local are already there at the place with provision of seven province.

Although there are various policies and initiatives to tackle with the impacts of climate change, the issue is how such policies and initiatives will be restructured in the federal structure.

Organized to initiate a discussion among the multiple stakeholders including key Government line ministries mainly about the institutional structure and arrangement from local to provincial and national level, coordination mechanism, technical human resources development and mobilization, updating current policies in climate change sector, generation and mobilization of financial resources, maintaining synergies between climate change sector policies and other sectorial policies, experts presented their views on mainstreaming climate change in federal structure

Rajan Thapa, Program Manager of Clean Energy Nepal, welcomed all and shared the objectives of organizing the program. He briefly highlighted about the key initiatives at different level linked with climate change.

A presentation was delivered by Dr. Arun Prakash Bhatta from Ministry of Forest and Environment in which he briefly shared about the key initiatives on climate change sector and lesson learned so far from the various initiatives.

This was followed by the panel discussion chaired by Dr. Maheshwar Dhakal, Joint Secretary and Chief of Climate change Management Division, Ministry of Forest and Environment. Under Secretary from National Planning Commission, Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration, Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Energy Water Resources and Irrigation were the panelist in the program.

The chair and panelist briefly shared about the perspectives on mainstreaming climate change in federal structure on behalf of the Ministry represented and it was followed by the open discussion. Participants representing various stakeholders including past secretary of the Government of Nepal Dr. Krishna Chandra Poudel, Krishna Gyawali, Bal Krishna Prasai, shared their suggestions in mainstreaming climate change in federal structure.

The chair of the panel thanked all the participants for their valuable suggestions and shared that the Ministry is in the process of updating climate change policy in which the suggestions will be incorporated and also informed that all the concerned stakeholders will be engaged in the process. Around 45 participants representing various agencies participated in the program.

