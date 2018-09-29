Police Arrests Two On Charges Of Rape

Police Arrests Two On Charges Of Rape

Sept. 29, 2018, 7:22 p.m.

Police arrested 36 years old man, a resident of Sunkosi Rural Municipality of Okhaldhunga raping his own daughter. Police arrested him after receiving the report that the alleged person flee after raping daughter.

Police has arrested two persons one each in Sunsari and Okhaldhunga on charges of raping two children. Police arrested Ashu Kami, 27, a resident of Kerabari Rural Municipality 5 of Debitar on charges of raping 15 years old girl, a resident of Dharan Sub-municipality ward 6.

Kami was arrested after the parents of the girl lodged a complaint.

