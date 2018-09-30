Grand Event Of Oktoberfest At Radisson Hotel Kathmandu

Sept. 30, 2018, 12:42 p.m.

It’s here, that time of the year when Radisson Hotel Kathmandu embraces the German touch with the grand event of Oktoberfest. Oktoberfest at Radisson Hotel this year started from 27th September and goes on until 30th September 2018. Anu Parajuli, Asst. Manager Sales & Marketing mentioned that it is a yearly event which brings so much of joy and fun as it is one of the international and local guest preferred fare. The celebration is ongoing at Terrace Garden, a beautiful outdoor restaurant at the 4th floor of the new wing.

IMG_0016 (1).jpg

At this german festival hotel had organized the white and white theme décor, Bavarian menu, mandatory german beer, live music and german themed bow and belt for the waiters. The mouthwatering chef’s specialty Bavarian cuisine accompanied the german tradition. To name few items are kartoffelpuffer, chicken schnitzel, grilled bratwurst sausage, reuben sandwich, spaetzli with corn and mushroom, flammkuchen and many more.

IMG_0134.jpg

According to press released issued by Radisson Hotel Kathmandu, for memorable day full of food, beer, wine , music, ambience, make your way to Terrace Garden , Radisson Hotel Kathmandu

IMG_0026.jpg

IMG_0037.jpg

