PM Oli Is On A Visit To Costa Rica

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli arrived in San José, Costa Rica, this evening for an official visit at the invitation of Carlos Alvarado Quesada, the President of the Republic of Costa Rica.

Upon his arrival at the Juan Santamaria International Airport, the Prime Minister was welcomed by Epsy Campbell Barr, the First Vice President and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Worship of Costa Rica, Dr. Arjun Kumar Karki, Ambassador of Nepal to Costa Rica, Dr. Francisco Rojas Aravena, Rector of University for Peace (UPEACE), Gina Guillen Grillo, Chief of Protocol at Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship of Costa Rica and Honorary Consul General Ana Victoria Badilla V.

During his stay in Costa Rica, the Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the President Quesada and address a special programme to be organized by UPEACE.

PM Oli is accompanied by his wife Radhika Shakya, Chief Adviser to the Prime Minister Bishnu Prasad Rimal and Foreign Secretary Shanker D. Bairagi, among others.