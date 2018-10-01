A Girl And A Woman Raped, Thieves Steal Property,1 Dies In Tractor Accident

Police arrested two persons from Udayapur and Panchthar on the charges of rape. Police arrested Manoj Rai, 31, of Belka Municipality-8 on charges of raping 14 years girl. Similarly, Sujan Bayalkoti, 23 a resident of Hilihang Rural Municipality, was arrested by police on charges of raping 32 old woman.

According to a News Bulletin of Nepal Police Central News, police is taking further investigation on the matter.

Thieves steal property worth of millions of rupees from various parts of Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur and have started investigation to recover the stolen properties of various individual.

Subarna Shrestha, a resident of Sankarpur Municipality-3 Lapsifedi, reported to police that burglars have stolen almost 2.1 million of property from his house last night. Similarly, burglars have also stolen ornaments worth of Rs. 142,000 from the houses of Uddhav Niraula of Nursery Chwok of Kathmandu Metropolitan City 16.

Laxmi Sharma Baral a resident of Sundarbasti of Budhanilkantha Municipality-8 reported that buglers stolen laptop, Television and cash worth of 149,000.00 amounts.

Similar cases were also reported from Saraswati Nagar of KMC-6, Nayabast of Gokarneshwor Municipality-5 of Kathmandu, Sunakothi of Lalitpur Metropolitan City and Dadhikot of Surya Binayak Municipality Bhaktapur.

One Dies In Accidents

Keshb Sigh Darlami, 26, has died after a tractor overturn in Madhya Bindu Municipality-14 Rigauribhangyang of Bharatur District. He died at Bharatpur Medical College Hospital during treatment. Driver of the tractor is under police custody.