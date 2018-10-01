THL, CMC and Synohydro Sign Contract Agreement For 140 MW Project

THL, CMC and Synohydro Sign Contract Agreement For 140 MW Project

Oct. 1, 2018, 8:52 p.m.

Tanahu Hydropower Ltd (THL) has signed contract agreements with main construction companies aimed a function. With a capacity of 140 MW, Tanahu Hydropower will be largest reservoir project after completion.

Under the first package, Italian Company Cooperativa Muratori & Cementisti is awarded the contract for civil works include Dam and Coffer Dam. Managing Director of Tanahu Hydropower Ltd Pradeep Kumar Thike and representative of CMC Salvatore Casciare signed the contract agreement. CMC was chosen on the ground of lowest bidder. The amount of the agreement is Rs.20.65 billion.

Under the second package, Tanahu Hydro Ltd (THL) also signed contract agreement with Sino hydro Corporation Limited for powerhouse and water ways related equipment.

On behalf of THL, Managing director Thike and Chen Xuexiang, representative of Sino hydro signed two agreements worth of 111.41 million dollar and another 3.83 billion rupees contract excluding VAT under second package.

According to a press release issued by THL, the construction work will start within two months and the construction work will complete by 2023.

Addressing the signing ceremony, managing director Thike said that Tanahu Hydropower project is first project constructed after Kulekhani and it will immensely help in load management. He requested contractors to complete the project before schedule. He also said that THL and high representatives of contractors are planning discuss to show their commitments to complete the project in time.

Representatives of the contractors expressed their commitment to complete the project before schedule. For the third phase which include the construction of 220 kV double circuit transmission line, the evaluation of tender is under way. Nepal Electricity Authority and THL have already signed Power Purchasing Agreement.

The construction of staff quarter and office in Tanahu Rising Rural Municipality is final stage. 95 percent of land acquisition work in reservoir site has already completed.

The process for land acquisition for access road to dam site and construction of quarter for laborers is currently going in Byas Municipality.

With the total cost of $ 500.50 million which include transmission line, rural electrification and interest of construction period, main financier of the project include Asian Development Bank $ 150 Million, JICA $184 million and European Investment Bank $ 85 million. Nepal government and NEA will also bare the $ 87 million cost of the project.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Chandra Giri Hills Ltd Receives Innovative Award
Oct 01, 2018
A Girl And A Woman Raped, Thieves Steal Property,1 Dies In Tractor Accident
Oct 01, 2018
India Agrees To Lay Pipeline For LPG and Natural Gas To Nepal
Oct 01, 2018
Nepal –China Agree To Implement Energy Agreement
Oct 01, 2018
PM Oli Is On A Visit To Costa Rica
Sep 30, 2018

More on Water and Energy

India Agrees To Lay Pipeline For LPG and Natural Gas To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 21 minutes ago
Nepal –China Agree To Implement Energy Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 32 minutes ago
Korean Company To Start Construction Of Upper Trishuli-1 From January By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 9 hours ago
New EIA Guidelines Hydropower developers In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 9 hours ago
Complete Kaligandaki A Maintenance Before Schedule: MD Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 5 hours ago
Nepal Restores Cancelled Mega Hydropower Contract With China Firm By News Desk 1 week ago

The Latest

Chandra Giri Hills Ltd Receives Innovative Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 01, 2018
A Girl And A Woman Raped, Thieves Steal Property,1 Dies In Tractor Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 01, 2018
Indonesia Scrambles To Help Earthquake-Hit Island As Death Toll Tops 800 By Reuters Oct 01, 2018
Powerful Typhoon Trami Hits Japan, Injuring Dozens By News Desk Oct 01, 2018
PM Oli Is On A Visit To Costa Rica By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 30, 2018
Not At The Cost Of 24-Lakh Trees By Chanda Rana Sep 30, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75