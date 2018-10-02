5 killed and 18 injured in road accidents in Kapilvasu, Pyuthan, Moan and Dhankuta Districts.

According to a news bulletin of Nepal Police News Desk, Sanmaya Rai, 39, a resident of Saguri Gadhi Rural Municipality-10 Dhankuta and Devi Maya Sunuwar, 61, a resident of Pachthar died when a Jeep crashed after a break fail in Sagurigadhi. The jeep fell almost 150 meters from hill and 16 other injured.

Suresh Harijan, 45, rickshaw puller and a resident of Krishnanagar Municipality-1 died after a truck coming from opposite site hit his rickshaw at a bus park of Krishnanagar Municpality-2. Harijan declared dead at hospital. Police is searching the driver who absconded after accident.

Shalik Basnyat, 35, a resident of Pyuthan died after a jeep overturned at Salibishanui of Gomukhi Rural Municpality-5.

Reshma Khatun, 28, a resident of Dharan Sub-Municipality-7 in a motorcycle accident in Morang Buhdiganganga. She hit the bus following the accident. Driver her husband and seven year old son is admitted to Birat Medical College Hospital for further treatment. Motorcycle crashed due to high speed