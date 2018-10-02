Malaysia Needs To Settle Some Issue With Nepal; Minister Kulasegaran

Malaysia Needs To Settle Some Issue With Nepal; Minister Kulasegaran

Oct. 2, 2018, 9:08 a.m.

Malaysian Human Resource Minister M. Kula Segaran said that there are some restrictions that need to be settled first before signing MoU with Nepal.

Minister Kula Segaran said among the problems that need to be addressed include on salary and insurance for the foreign workers.

"Previous agreements with Bangladesh, Indonesia, Nepal, India have already expired except with Sri Lanka. Even though we intend to sign it (MoU), but there are some restrictions that need to be settled first," he said.

According to reports, Malaysia also constitutes the independent committee that coordinate the overall policies and management of foreign workers will begin its work on the second week of October.

Minister said the committee would be headed by former Court of Appeal judge Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Yunus and former civil servants group (G25) spokesman Datuk Noor Farida Ariffin.

"What we want to do is application of foreign workers to be faceless. Application can be done online without seeing any officers. If the applicant fulfills all requirement, they will be allowed to take in foreign workers," he added.

In a related matter, Kulasegaran said Malaysia was in the midst of finalising agreement with countries supplying foreign workers to the country.

Kula Segaran said the committee would travel around the country to gain insights on the hiring of foreign workers.

"This independent committee will make recommendations to the government after gaining views on foreign workers so that a holistic decision can be reached," he told reporters after launching the 2018 Charity Fun Fair at the Sekolah Semangat Maju Ipoh here Sunday (Sept 30) reports Malaysian newspaper The Star Online.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

3 Women Raped Including A 70 Years Old Woman
Oct 02, 2018
French Ambassador To Nepal Leger Pays A Courtesy Call To CoAS General Thapa
Oct 02, 2018
THL, CMC and Synohydro Sign Contract Agreement For 140 MW Project
Oct 01, 2018
Chandra Giri Hills Ltd Receives Innovative Award
Oct 01, 2018
A Girl And A Woman Raped, Thieves Steal Property,1 Dies In Tractor Accident
Oct 01, 2018

More on News

French Ambassador To Nepal Leger Pays A Courtesy Call To CoAS General Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 minutes ago
PM Oli Is On A Visit To Costa Rica By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
Disaster Response Exercises And Exchange 2018 Concludes By News Desk 1 day, 21 hours ago
Facebook Security Breach: Up To 50m Accounts Attacked By News Desk 2 days, 3 hours ago
Police Arrests Two On Charges Of Rape By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 16 hours ago
PM Oli Exchanges Views With Cambodian PM Hun Sen By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

3 Women Raped Including A 70 Years Old Woman By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 02, 2018
Limiting Screen Time Can Lead To Better Cognition In Children, Says Study By News Desk Oct 02, 2018
Manchester United: Some Care More Than Others - Jose Mourinho By News Desk Oct 02, 2018
THL, CMC and Synohydro Sign Contract Agreement For 140 MW Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 01, 2018
Chandra Giri Hills Ltd Receives Innovative Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 01, 2018
A Girl And A Woman Raped, Thieves Steal Property,1 Dies In Tractor Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 01, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75