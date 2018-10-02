Manchester United: Some Care More Than Others - Jose Mourinho

Manchester United: Some Care More Than Others - Jose Mourinho

Oct. 2, 2018, 8:33 a.m.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says "some [players] care more than others" at the club after their failure to win any of their past three games.

In their last two league matches United have drawn with Wolves and lost to West Ham, slipping to 10th in the Premier League table as a result.

They were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Championship side Derby.

Asked if he was worried about his position if the side's poor form continued, Mourinho replied: "No."

Mourinho was speaking before United play Valencia in a Champions League group match on Tuesday.

"Every player is different, no player is the same," he said. "I see different actions but what you see is not really inside.

"I see upset people, some people that don't look like they lost a game.

"I see so-so but in the little two sessions of training we had [since Saturday] everything was normal, desire to work and play."

Mourinho added: "What I can do to improve things I do, and I will improve the things that depend on me and my work."

Has Mourinho spoken to Woodward?

United's 3-1 defeat by West Ham was their third loss in seven Premier League games, making it their worst start to a campaign since 1989-90.

bc18adc54099cac12dc61e60f1af054e.jpg

Mourinho was asked if he had spoken to United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward since losing to the Hammers.

"That's a private matter," he said. "I'm not asking who you speak to. That's a private matter."

United midfielder Nemanja Matic played in the West Ham defeat, a display which defender Luke Shaw described as "horrendous" and "awful".

Matic added: "When you play for Manchester United everyone expects you win the games.

"When you don't win two games in a row, there is more attention on you - we know that.

"This game was really bad. I don't believe any player goes onto the pitch and doesn't try."

Speaking about Shaw's comments, Mourinho said: "He says 'we players are on the pitch, we have to perform, we have to give more'.

"I like that perspective but I don't agree totally. It is all of us, everybody in the club has a role to play.

"When we win we all win. When we lose we all lose. And when we lose it's the responsibility of everyone."

Courtesy: BBC

News Desk

Limiting Screen Time Can Lead To Better Cognition In Children, Says Study
Oct 02, 2018
Powerful Typhoon Trami Hits Japan, Injuring Dozens
Oct 01, 2018
Disaster Response Exercises And Exchange 2018 Concludes
Sep 30, 2018
Indonesia Earthquake, Tsunami Killed At Least 408 People And Injured 500
Sep 30, 2018
Facebook Security Breach: Up To 50m Accounts Attacked
Sep 30, 2018

More on Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Up All Three Goals As Juventus Beat Napoli By Reuters 2 days, 3 hours ago
Neymar’s Mouth Bloodied Between Two Goals In PSG Rout Of Nice By ASSOCIATED PRESS 2 days, 3 hours ago
Ronaldo Cleared To Face United In Champions League By Reuters 4 days, 3 hours ago
Juventus Win Again To Make Best Start To Season In 88 Years By News Desk 5 days, 3 hours ago
Barcelona And Real Madrid Suffer Humbling Losses By Reuters 5 days, 3 hours ago
Bangladesh Stun Pakistan By 37 Runs To Set Up Final With India By News Desk 5 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

3 Women Raped Including A 70 Years Old Woman By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 02, 2018
French Ambassador To Nepal Leger Pays A Courtesy Call To CoAS General Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 02, 2018
Malaysia Needs To Settle Some Issue With Nepal; Minister Kulasegaran By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 02, 2018
Limiting Screen Time Can Lead To Better Cognition In Children, Says Study By News Desk Oct 02, 2018
THL, CMC and Synohydro Sign Contract Agreement For 140 MW Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 01, 2018
Chandra Giri Hills Ltd Receives Innovative Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 01, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75