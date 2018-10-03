Made In Pakistan Expo 2018 Kicks Off In Kathmandu

Himalaya Shamsher Rana, President Nepal - Pakistan Friendship Association, inaugurated the 9th edition of Made in Pakistan Expo in Kathmandu. The expo will continue at the United World Trade Centre from 03 to 09 October, 2018.

\Single country Made in Pakistan Expo is being organized by the Rawalpindi Chambers of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with a number of Pakistani businessmen, who would be exhibiting their products.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Pakistan Kathmandu, the Pakistani products which include furniture, leather items, handicrafts, textile products, artificial jewelry etc are for sale at the Exhibition. A group of more than 50 Pakistani businessmen are exhibiting their products.

Prominent speakers on the inauguration programme of 9th Made in Pakistan Expo were Mazhar Javed, Ambassador of Pakistan to Nepal and Khurshid Barlas, Chairman Regional Trade Committee of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce.

Ambassador Mazhar Javed addressing the program

The event is greatly helping in introduction of Pakistani products to Nepalese consumers and provides a platform for interaction between the businessmen of two countries. This will in turn results enhancing the volume of trade between the two countries.