Made In Pakistan Expo 2018 Kicks Off In Kathmandu

Made In Pakistan Expo 2018 Kicks Off In Kathmandu

Oct. 3, 2018, 3:36 p.m.

Himalaya Shamsher Rana, President Nepal - Pakistan Friendship Association, inaugurated the 9th edition of Made in Pakistan Expo in Kathmandu. The expo will continue at the United World Trade Centre from 03 to 09 October, 2018.

3-Stalls at Made-in-Pakistan-Expo.jpg

\Single country Made in Pakistan Expo is being organized by the Rawalpindi Chambers of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with a number of Pakistani businessmen, who would be exhibiting their products.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Pakistan Kathmandu, the Pakistani products which include furniture, leather items, handicrafts, textile products, artificial jewelry etc are for sale at the Exhibition. A group of more than 50 Pakistani businessmen are exhibiting their products.

Prominent speakers on the inauguration programme of 9th Made in Pakistan Expo were Mazhar Javed, Ambassador of Pakistan to Nepal and Khurshid Barlas, Chairman Regional Trade Committee of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce.

1-Ambassador of Pakistan delivering speech on Made-in-Pakistan-Expo 2018.jpg

Ambassador Mazhar Javed addressing the program

The event is greatly helping in introduction of Pakistani products to Nepalese consumers and provides a platform for interaction between the businessmen of two countries. This will in turn results enhancing the volume of trade between the two countries.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

5 Die In Road Five Different Districts
Oct 03, 2018
65 Years Old man Raped 14 Years Girl In Nepalgunj
Oct 03, 2018
Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th Birth Anniversary Celebrated
Oct 03, 2018
PM Oli Returns New York
Oct 03, 2018
NIBL Ace Capital To Issue Share of Terhathum Power Company
Oct 03, 2018

More on Economy

NIBL Ace Capital To Issue Share of Terhathum Power Company By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 46 minutes ago
Chandra Giri Hills Ltd Receives Innovative Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
The World Bank Provides $133 Million To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 6 hours ago
US Federal Reserve Raises Interest Rates Again By News Desk 6 days, 10 hours ago
Nepal’s Economy To Grow By 5.4 In 2019: ADB By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
INVESTMENT IN HYDROPOWER Boon For The Vulnerable By A Correspondent 1 week, 4 days ago

The Latest

Nepal-China Transit Agreement Depth Analysis By Nihar R Nayak Oct 03, 2018
5 Die In Road Five Different Districts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 03, 2018
65 Years Old man Raped 14 Years Girl In Nepalgunj By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 03, 2018
Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th Birth Anniversary Celebrated By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 03, 2018
Cristiano Ronaldo Absent As Paulo Dybala Scores Hat-Trick By News Desk Oct 03, 2018
'Scary And Difficult Time For Young Men' In US By Reuters Oct 03, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75