Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th Birth Anniversary Celebrated

Embassy of India Kathmandu organizes a special program to commemorate the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. It has been commemorated in Kathmandu with an LED Projection depicting life events of Mahatma Gandhi at the front facade of Rashtriya Sabha Griha, Bhrikuti Mandap.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of India Kathmandu, the LED Projection includes slides of important life events of Mahatma Gandhi depicting the philosophy of non-violence and inclusive society.

Acting Prime Minister and Defense Minister Ishwar Pokhrel inaugurated the special program to commemorate 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in the presence of Ambassador of India to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri and the other high dignitaries from all walks of Nepali society including politicians, academicians, scholars and media personalities.