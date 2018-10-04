5 People Died In 3 Separate Road Accident

Five people killed in three separate accidents occurred in Kapilvastu, Bhaktapur and Sindhuli districts.

Ranabahadur Kumal, 30, a resident of Dang Gadawa Rural Municipality-1 motorcycle driver died on the spot and Sujan Roka, 15, a resident of Argakhachi Sitganga Municipality-7 ridding as a pillion died at Lumbini Regional Hospital during the treatment. An accident occur at Mahindra Highway due to the over speeding of bike hit the bus and got out of control and again crashed with the tipper. Tipper driver and tipper were taken under police custody.

When a tipper knocked down a motorcycle, Ram Krishna Shrestha, 25, a resident of Bagbajar, Kathmandu died during the treatment at Bhaktapur Hospital.

Lok Bahadur Magar, 30, a resident of Dhading Gujuri-5 driver of the truck died during the treatment at Regional Hospital, Sindhuli and the helper of the truck Bhoj Bahadur Archaya,18, a resident of Saptari Saptakosi Municipality-1 died on the spot. According to a News Bulletin of Nepal Police Central News, truck fell down around 30 meter.