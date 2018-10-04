How Can People Speculate That Rishi Kapoor Has Cancer

How Can People Speculate That Rishi Kapoor Has Cancer

Oct. 4, 2018, 2:05 p.m.

Randhir Kapoor on Wednesday slammed reports which suggested his brother Rishi Kapoor is suffering from third stage cancer. The speculation gained steam after Rishi was not seen at the funeral and prayer meet of his mother Krishna Raj Kapoor.

Talking to Etimes, Randhir said, “We don’t know yet what is the exact nature of his ailment. Rishi himself doesn’t know what he’s suffering from. He has not even started undergoing tests there; how can people speculate that he has cancer and that too, one that has escalated to advanced stage. Let him undergo tests peacefully; whatever the results, we will let everyone know. He only reached America two-three days ago and so far, he was being prepared for the tests that he has to undergo. Depending on what the results are, his line of treatment, medication and other modalities will be decided upon. It’s not fair to speculate things just like that.”

To confirm the same, Indianexpress.com reached out to Rishi Kapoor’s spokesperson. He said, “He has gone for some tests and medical examinations to the US. There is nothing serious.”

Rishi on Saturday said he was leaving for the US to seek medical treatment. He tweeted, “Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years “plus” of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon.”

Courtesy: The Indian Express

News Desk

