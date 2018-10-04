South Carolina: Seven Officers Shot, Suspect In Custody

Seven Officers Shot, Suspect In Custody

Oct. 4, 2018, 8:28 a.m.

Seven US law enforcement officers have been shot, one of them fatally, in an incident in South Carolina, officials say.

Police in the city of Florence had been responding to a call for help from the sheriff's office.

A gunman had been holding children hostage and was involved in a two-hour stand-off before surrendering and taken to hospital.

He has not been identified and the motive is unclear.

US President Donald Trump has tweeted about the shooting, quoting South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster.

world-us-canada-45740922.png

The Officer Down Memorial Page lists the names of 23,408 US police officers killed in the line of duty - 112 so far this year.

Over 15,000 people have been killed by guns in the United States in 2017, according to a list compiled by tracking website Gun Violence Archive.

That figure does not include an estimated 22,000 annual suicides using firearms.

Courtesy: BBC

News Desk

How Can People Speculate That Rishi Kapoor Has Cancer
Oct 04, 2018
First 'Exomoon' May Have Been Found
Oct 04, 2018
From Slants To Pressure You Put While Writing: Learn What Your Handwriting Says About You
Oct 04, 2018
Cristiano Ronaldo Absent As Paulo Dybala Scores Hat-Trick
Oct 03, 2018
Limiting Screen Time Can Lead To Better Cognition In Children, Says Study
Oct 02, 2018

More on International

First 'Exomoon' May Have Been Found By News Desk 1 hour, 49 minutes ago
'Scary And Difficult Time For Young Men' In US By Reuters 1 day, 5 hours ago
Gandhi Jayanti Celebrated Around The World By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Indonesia Scrambles To Help Earthquake-Hit Island As Death Toll Tops 800 By Reuters 3 days, 5 hours ago
Powerful Typhoon Trami Hits Japan, Injuring Dozens By News Desk 3 days, 5 hours ago
Indonesia Earthquake, Tsunami Killed At Least 408 People And Injured 500 By News Desk 4 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

How Can People Speculate That Rishi Kapoor Has Cancer By News Desk Oct 04, 2018
5 People Died In 3 Separate Road Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 04, 2018
From Slants To Pressure You Put While Writing: Learn What Your Handwriting Says About You By News Desk Oct 04, 2018
Champions League Group B: Lionel Messi Brace Helps Barcelona Beat Tottenham 4-2, Inter Rally To Beat Eindhoven 2-1 By ASSOCIATED PRESS Oct 04, 2018
Made In Pakistan Expo 2018 Kicks Off In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 03, 2018
Nepal-China Transit Agreement Depth Analysis By Nihar R Nayak Oct 03, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75