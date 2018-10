Police arrested Pyarelal Rana, 25, of Kanchanpur Beldadi Municipality-8 on charges of raping 19 years girl. The girl was gang raped by 4 people Puspa Rana, 19, Mantri Rana, 22, Mukesh Rana, 21, and including Pyarelal.

According to a News Bulletin of Nepal Police Central News, Pyarelal is under police custody and police is searching other 3 people who were involved in the crime.