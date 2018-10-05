5 People Died And 1 Injured In 5 Separate Road Accident

Five people killed and one injured in five separate accidents occurred in Tanahu, Chitwan, Kavre, Rukum and Kailali districts.

Mirkumar Pokherel, 10, a resident of Tanahu Bhanu Municipality-2 died on the spot. A bus hit a bicycle which he was riding. Bus driver and bus is under police custody.

Sauna Mahato, 45, a resident of Chitwan Khairahani Municipality-5 died on the spot and his wife Jeni Chaudhary, 43, was seriously injured and treatment is going on at Alive Hospital, Bharatpur. A truck knocked down a motorcycle at East- West Highway. Truck driver and truck is under police custody.

According to a News Bulletin of Nepal Police Central News, Sajan Kuwar, 15, a resident of Kavre Mahabharat Rural Municipality-8 died on the spot when a tractor fell down around 7 feet away from the road.

Sunkumari Khatri, 24, a residence of Rukum Bhume Rural Munucipality-3 died during the treatment at District Public Health Office, Rukum. Khatri fall from the moving tractor and was seriously injured.

Bhajiram Chaudhary, 45, a residence of Lamkichuha Municipality-2 died on the spot when he crashed with the truck. An accident occur when the both motorcycle collided with each other.