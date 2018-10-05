Nepali Entrepreneur, Thakur Recognized As Forbes Fellow 2018

Forbes invites the list makers of 30 under 30, who are doing amazing things in society and creating impacts for greater good. This year few Nepalese have been in the list.

Oct. 5, 2018, 1:21 p.m.

Boston, MA, USA, Forbes hosted Under 30 Summit from 29th September 2018 to 3rd October 2018 at Boston, USA, where 7000+ entrepreneurs, innovators, policy makers, and students took part. The summit takes place every year and celebrates the early change makers around the world.

According to a press release issued by Glocal Pvt. Ltd., Forbes selects Forbes Fellows from different countries, and this year Asish Thakur, Executive Director of Glocal Pvt. Ltd. was recognized as Forbes Fellow 2018 from Nepal. Asish is an undergraduate of Business Administration. Being a business enthusiast and practicing entrepreneurship with Glocal Pvt. Ltd. with an objective of filling the gap between education and employability, with the ranges of trainings, engagement and empowerment programs. He has been initiating platforms like Glocal Teen Hero to appreciate, award and recognize teenagers doing something credible in Nepal, Entrepreneurship and Self Competency Programs to build up entrepreneurial mindset in the young lads of the nation. Likewise, Glocal is a business enterprise working in the areas of education, entrepreneurship and skilling. Glocal majors it’s work of expertise on training and development through Glocal After School, an online media named Glocal Khabar and adding to growth and development of entrepreneurship and youth through various projects like Glocal Teen Hero and Glocal International Teen Conference.

As a part of Fellowship, Thakur was also invited to Forbes under 30 Summit in Boston. He states, “It became a fortunate surprise to get selected as a fellow to Forbes, attaching to Forbes was once a dream to me and seeing it fulfilled I am humbled and delighted. Not just a name tagged to Forbes but being recognized as a fellow of Forbes is just incredible feeling to me.”

He further states, the cumulation of amazing speakers, venture capitalists and innovative talks along with all those fun and networking aspects was really very encouraging and captivating. Talking about the potential Nepal and Nepalese have, he saw amazing Nepali Students studying in US some of who also attended the conference and they have been involved with great works.

Nepal is up and higher, our generation will certainly take things ahead and we can make it to a developed nation all together.

