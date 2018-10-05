WATCH LIVE: Nobel Peace Prize 2018 Winner Announcement

Nobel Peace Prize 2018 winner: The Norwegian Nobel Committee has chosen winners from among 331 candidates (216 individuals and 115 organisations) and this is the second highest number of candidates ever.

Oct. 5, 2018, 8:57 a.m.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee will Friday announce the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize for 2018. The committee has chosen winners from among 331 candidates (216 individuals and 115 organisations) and this is the second highest number of candidates ever, next only to the 376 nominated in 2016. The 2017 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN).

In his will allocating most of his wealth to the establishment of the five Nobel Prizes, Alfred Nobel wrote: “The said interest shall be divided into five equal parts… one part to the person who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses.”

Watch LIVE Nobel Peace Prize 2018 winner announcement

The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, Physics and Chemistry were awarded on October 1, 2 and 3, respectively. The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2018 was awarded jointly to James P Allison and Tasuku Honjo “for their discovery of cancer therapy by inhibition of negative immune regulation.” Nobel Prize for Physics was awarded to Arthur Ashkin as well as jointly to Gerard Mourou and Donna Strickland Tuesday for their groundbreaking discoveries in ‘laser physics’. Strickland became the third female Nobel laureate in physics. While the prize in Chemistry was divided, one half awarded to Frances H. Arnold “for the directed evolution of enzymes”, the other half jointly to George P. Smith and Sir Gregory P. Winter “for the phage display of peptides and antibodies.”

Courtesy: The Indian Express

News Desk

Suicide Kills More People Than War Every Year: Survey
Oct 05, 2018
Superstar Rajinikanth Looks Young And Dashing
Oct 05, 2018
Juventus Forward Not In Portugal Squad To Face Scotland & Poland
Oct 05, 2018
Girl, 8, Pulls A 1,500-Year-Old Sword From A Lake In Sweden
Oct 05, 2018
Priyanka Chopra Invests In Dating App Bumble
Oct 04, 2018

More on Review

From Slants To Pressure You Put While Writing: Learn What Your Handwriting Says About You By News Desk 1 day, 4 hours ago
BIMSTEC Or Hatti Ayo, Hatti Ayo Fussa By Hemang Dixit 1 week, 6 days ago
An Atempt At Feminism By Shreya Gyawali 1 week, 6 days ago
Let’s Make Nepal Great Again By Hemang Dixit 4 weeks ago
SINGHA DUBAR II Governance Drama By A Correspondent 1 month, 2 weeks ago
Plogging For Plastic Wastes By Hemang Dixit 1 month, 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Suicide Kills More People Than War Every Year: Survey By News Desk Oct 05, 2018
Superstar Rajinikanth Looks Young And Dashing By News Desk Oct 05, 2018
Juventus Forward Not In Portugal Squad To Face Scotland & Poland By News Desk Oct 05, 2018
Girl, 8, Pulls A 1,500-Year-Old Sword From A Lake In Sweden By News Desk Oct 05, 2018
Priyanka Chopra Invests In Dating App Bumble By News Desk Oct 04, 2018
How Can People Speculate That Rishi Kapoor Has Cancer By News Desk Oct 04, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75