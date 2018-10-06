4th National Development Fair 2018 Organized By The Embassy Of Bangladesh, Kathmandu

Oct. 6, 2018, 9:53 a.m.

The Embassy of Bangladesh in Kathmandu organized a day long programme to celebrate 4th National Development Fair at Embassy premises on 05 October 2018 in a festive and joyous manner.

The day’s programme was inaugurated by Ambassador Mashfee Binte Shams in presence of Nepali guests and expatriate Bangladesh community living in Kathmandu. The Embassy premise was decorated with various colourful banner, festoons, balloons and posters. A series of video screening was arranged on Bangladesh's development and progress and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's exclusive initiatives. A book exhibition showcasing various publications highlighting the progress made by Bangladesh in the last two decades was also organized in the Chancery premises.

According to press release issued by Embassy of the People's Republic of Bangladesh in Kathmandu, in the afternoon, the second part of the programme started with open discussion by the guests on development and progress of Bangladesh. The Embassy organized a rally in front of Embassy in participation of all guests including members of Bangladesh Community, Nepal-Bangladesh friendship association and Embassy officials.

The programme was widely attended by Ambassadors, diplomats, officials of Nepal Government, political leaders, members of the civil society, artists, cultural activists and representatives of the print and electronic media and the expatriate Bangladesh community living in Kathmandu.

