Interpol Chief Meng Hongwei Vanishes On Trip To China

France has opened an investigation into the disappearance of Meng Hongwei, the Chinese head of the international police agency Interpol.

His family have not heard from him since he left Interpol HQ in the French city of Lyon for a trip back to China on 25 September, officials said.

"He did not disappear in France," a source close to the inquiry told AFP.

The South China Morning Post quotes a source as saying Mr Meng, 64, was "taken away" for questioning in China.

It is not clear why he was being investigated by "discipline authorities" or where he was being held, the Hong Kong-based newspaper adds.

Chinese official to head Interpol

Officials in China have so far made no public comments on Mr Meng, a senior Communist Party official there.

What is the French investigation looking at?

It was opened after Mr Meng's wife went to police to report her husband missing.

She was initially quoted by police sources as saying she has not heard from him since his departure on 29 September.

But the French interior ministry later said the correct date was 25 September.

"Exchanges with Chinese authorities continue," the ministry said.

"France is puzzled about the situation of Interpol's president and concerned about the threats made to his wife."

It did not provide any further details.

