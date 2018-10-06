KOICA Organized A Consultative Workshop For Its Volunteer Partner Organizations

The workshop aimed to review and evaluate KOICA’s volunteer program with sharing and exchanging the best practices and creative ideas to improve volunteer program in Nepal among volunteer-related organizations.

Oct. 6, 2018, 9:23 a.m.

Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has organized a consultative workshop for its Partner Organizations on October 5, 2018 in Kathmandu.

The workshop aimed to review and evaluate KOICA’s volunteer program with sharing and exchanging the best practices and creative ideas to improve volunteer program in Nepal among volunteer-related organizations. This meeting gave a platform to discuss ways to promote a better policy and effective implementation of Volunteer program in the future. About 50 participants from ministries and partner organizations participated in the program.

According to a press release issued by KOICA, Tek Bahadur Khatri, Under Secretary of IECCD, Ministry of Finance appreciated the development of Korea that it has been transformed from one of the poorest countries to the developed country. He added that Korea has become the 24th member of the Development Assistance Committee (DAC) of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in 2010 and has been proactively engaging in various aid and development effectiveness initiatives which are being applauded by the global community. He appreciated the contribution of Korea and its volunteers in socio-economic development of Nepal. Ministry of Finance believes that the outcome of this workshop would help the Government to shape volunteer mobilization policy in future.

Hyungkyoo Kim, Country Director of KOICA Nepal Office emphasized on the importance of cooperation from recipient organization in order to strengthen the KOICA program in Nepal. He also said that Nepal is one of the priority countries for KOICA economic development in Nepal and wished a grand success of the workshop. He suggested the partner organizations to utilize the volunteer skills properly by preparing a project before dispatch of the volunteer.

Amrit Lamsal, Undersecretray of Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration added that Nepal government is positive towards the volunteer program of KOICA but also suggested to extend the program in all provinces. He also advised to change the modality of volunteer program.

The KOICA Volunteer Program is one of the main pillars of the KOICA programs. KOICA volunteer program aims to contribute to poverty reduction and sustainable development and to promote friendly relations between Korea and host countries.

KOICA Volunteer program started in Nepal in 1990. Since then KOICA Volunteers are deployed in various governmental organizations within and outside the Kathmandu valley according to the demands and request from Nepalese government. These KOICA volunteers are from various backgrounds like Education, Health, ICT, agriculture, etc.

Volunteer program is an important aspect of KOICA’s cooperation program in Nepal which supports to transfer Korean knowledge, expertise and technology directly in the grass root level. Now there are 20 volunteers who are actively working in various sectors. KOICA is committed in increasing the numbers of volunteers in Nepal.

