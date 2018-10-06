Ronaldo Set For Juventus Return At Udinese

Ronaldo Set For Juventus Return At Udinese

Oct. 6, 2018, 8:52 a.m.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been called "a great professional" as he prepares to return for Juventus in their Serie A match at Udinese on Saturday.

Portugal forward Ronaldo, 33, has "firmly" denied raping Kathryn Mayorga at a Las Vegas hotel in 2009.

He missed Tuesday's Champions League win against Young Boys through suspension after being sent off against Valencia.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri said he was "ready to return to action".

"I've known Cristiano for three months now and for over 15 years of his career he has shown to be a great professional both on and off the pitch," he added.

"He has broad shoulders, so much so that he can be completely focused on the match."

The Italian champions signed Ronaldo from Real Madrid for £99.2m in July.

On Thursday, Juventus posted on social media: "Cristiano Ronaldo has shown in recent months his great professionalism and dedication, which is appreciated by everyone at Juventus."

Ronaldo is not in Portugal's squad for this month's games against Poland and Scotland. The former Manchester United player had been rested for their internationals in September.

Ms Mayorga alleges she was raped after meeting the footballer at a Las Vegas nightclub.

Earlier this week, Ronaldo spoke out on social media, saying he was calm over "any and all investigations" as he had a "clear" conscience over the allegation.

US sportswear giant Nike - which has a contract worth a reported $1bn (£768m) with Ronaldo - has said it is "deeply concerned" by the allegation.

EA Sports, which also has a contract with Ronaldo, made similar comments.

Ronaldo's lawyers have said they may bring a legal action against the German magazine, Der Spiegel, which first reported Ms Mayorga's claims.

Courtesy: BBC

News Desk

