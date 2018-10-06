Virat Kohli Hits 139 As Hosts Dominate

Virat Kohli Hits 139 As Hosts Dominate

Oct. 6, 2018, 9:03 a.m.

First Test, Rajkot (day two):

India 649-9 dec: Kohli 139, Shaw 134, Jadeja 100*, Pant 92, Pujara 86, Bishoo 4-217

West Indies 94-6: Shami 2-11

West Indies trail by 555 runs

Scorecard

Prithvi-Shaw.jpg

Virat Kohli became the first India batsman to pass 1,000 Test runs in three consecutive years by hitting 139 as the hosts ruthlessly dominated West Indies on day two of the first Test.

The India captain, 29, eased to his 24th Test century and fourth of 2018.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hit his maiden Test ton, ending on 100 not out, with Rishabh Pant making 92 as India declared on 649-9 at tea in Rajkot.

West Indies had collapsed to 94-6 by the close, trailing by 555 runs.

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami removed both Windies openers, bowling stand-in captain Kraigg Brathwaite and trapping Kieran Powell lbw.

Mohammed-Shami-broke-through-early-in-West-Indies.jpg

Shai Hope was then bowled by off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin before Shimron Hetmyer was run out in farcical fashion, with both he and Sunil Ambris caught at the same end as Jadeja threw down the stumps.

Slow left-armer Jadeja had Ambris caught at first slip and left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav knocked over Shane Dowrich's stumps to leave the hosts battling to avoid an innings defeat in the first match of the two-Test series.

Resuming on 72 not out, Kohli calmly reached his century off 184 balls, moving above Virender Sehwag (23) to fourth place in the list of most Test hundreds for India and putting him behind only Sunil Gavaskar (34), Rahul Dravid (36) and Sachin Tendulkar (51).

Kohli eventually fell to debutant Sherman Lewis, caught by Devendra Bishoo off a leading edge, and now has 1,018 runs this year, having scored 1,059 in 2017 and 1,215 in 2016.

Only Australia batsmen Matthew Hayden (five) and Steve Smith (four) have surpassed 1,000 Test runs in a calendar year in more consecutive years, while England pair Marcus Trescothick and Kevin Pietersen and West Indies' Brian Lara also achieved the feat in three successive years.

Prithvi-Shaw-1.jpg

Kohli put on 133 with Pant, who smashed eight fours and four sixes in his 84-ball knock against an inexperienced attack, only to fall eight runs short of a second Test ton when he edged a Bishoo googly to Keemo Paul.

Jadeja steadily built towards his fifty before accelerating with India eight down, hitting five fours and five sixes as he dominated the strike to reach his ton off 132 balls.

Leg-spinner Bishoo removed Ashwin and Kuldeep to finish with four wickets, but had conceded 217 off his 54 overs.

Courtesy: BBC

News Desk

Interpol Chief Meng Hongwei Vanishes On Trip To China
Oct 06, 2018
Ronaldo Set For Juventus Return At Udinese
Oct 06, 2018
Suicide Kills More People Than War Every Year: Survey
Oct 05, 2018
Superstar Rajinikanth Looks Young And Dashing
Oct 05, 2018
WATCH LIVE: Nobel Peace Prize 2018 Winner Announcement
Oct 05, 2018

More on Sports

Ronaldo Set For Juventus Return At Udinese By News Desk 4 hours, 34 minutes ago
Juventus Forward Not In Portugal Squad To Face Scotland & Poland By News Desk 1 day, 5 hours ago
Champions League Group B: Lionel Messi Brace Helps Barcelona Beat Tottenham 4-2, Inter Rally To Beat Eindhoven 2-1 By ASSOCIATED PRESS 2 days, 4 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo Absent As Paulo Dybala Scores Hat-Trick By News Desk 3 days, 4 hours ago
Manchester United: Some Care More Than Others - Jose Mourinho By News Desk 4 days, 4 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Up All Three Goals As Juventus Beat Napoli By Reuters 6 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Interpol Chief Meng Hongwei Vanishes On Trip To China By News Desk Oct 06, 2018
4th National Development Fair 2018 Organized By The Embassy Of Bangladesh, Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 06, 2018
KOICA Organized A Consultative Workshop For Its Volunteer Partner Organizations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 06, 2018
19 Years Old Girl Was Gang Raped By 4 People By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 05, 2018
5 People Died And 1 Injured In 5 Separate Road Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 05, 2018
Nepali Entrepreneur, Thakur Recognized As Forbes Fellow 2018 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 05, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75