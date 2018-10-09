Ballon d'Or 2018: Bale, Kane, Messi, Ronaldo, Salah, Pogba, Aguero among nominees

Fran Kirby and Lucy Bronze have been nominated for the inaugural women’s Ballon d’Or while Gareth Bale, Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo are contenders for the men’s award.

Kirby’s nomination arrives after she won the PFA Player’s Player of the Year and Football Writers’ Women’s Footballer of the year for 2017-18 while Bronze added to her list of honours with a Champions League medal as well as a league title with Lyon. For the first time, France Football magazine is awarding the individual award this year to a woman and a man on 3 December in Paris.

Liverpool are well represented on the men’s 30-man list with Alisson, Robert Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané named while Chelsea’s Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kanté are also nominated.

Despite his troubles at Manchester United, Paul Pogba is on the list along with one of the favourites to lift the trophy, the World Cup winner and Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé.

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold is among the nominations for the first Kopa Trophy – an award for the best player under the age of 21 to be voted for by the previous 33 winners of the main award. In an outstanding debut season the full-back played in the Champions League final against Real Madrid before breaking into the England World Cup squad at the end of the campaign. Mbappé was also nominated in this 10-man shortlist, along with Borussia Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic.

Nominees for the Women’s Ballon d’Or: Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Pernille Harder (Werder Brême), Ada Hegerberg (Lyon), Amandine Henry (Lyon), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Sam Kerr (Red Stars Chicago), Saki Kumagai (Lyon), Amel Majri (Lyon), Dzsenifer Marozsan (Lyon), Marta (Orlando Pride), Lieke Martens (Barcelona), Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign), Wendie Renard (Lyon), Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns).

Men’s award: Sergio Agüero (Manchester City), Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Edinson Cavani (PSG), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Diego Godín (Atlético Madrid), Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Isco (Real Madrid), Harry Kane (Tottenham), N’golo Kanté (Chelsea), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Mario Mandzukic (Juventus), Sadio Mané (Liverpool), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Kylian Mbappé (PSG), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Neymar (PSG), Jan Oblak (Atlético Madrid), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Luis Suárez (Barcelona), Raphaël Varane (Real Madrid).

Nominees for the Trophée Kopa: Houssem Aouar (Lyon), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Patrick Cutrone (Milan), Ritsu Doan (Groningue), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan), Amadou Haidara (Red Bull Salzbourg), Justin Kluivert (Roma), Kylian Mbappé (PSG), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund), Rodrygo (Santos).