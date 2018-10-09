Nepal’s Former King Gyanendra In Mumbai

Nepal’s Former King Gyanendra In Mumbai

Oct. 9, 2018, 12:23 p.m.

Former King Gyanendra and his wife Komal Shah have arrived in Mumbai, India to take part in Laxya Chandi Religious ceremony. According to news published in Deshsanchar, the ceremony is organized by Shivashakti Shahuleshwor Foundation.

The ritual will start from on 10 October and complete on October 18. Former King Gyanendra, former queen, former crown princes and former prince Hridayendra are in Mumbai to participate in spiritual ceremony on an invitation of foundation and its head.

According to organizer, over 100,000 visitors will expect to visit the religious program. Rahuleshworananda has been actively taking part in promotion of spiritualism in Nepal. He also holds the view that no one can secure salvation without meditating in Nepal. According to Anil Baba, head of Shiva Sena-Nepal, over 1000 Shiva Sena’s members are also participating in the event.

News Desk

Ballon d'Or 2018: Bale, Kane, Messi, Ronaldo, Salah, Pogba, Aguero among nominees
Oct 09, 2018
Limousine Crash Leaves 20 Dead In New York State
Oct 08, 2018
Haiti Quake Kills At Least 14, Aftershock Jolts Nervous Residents
Oct 08, 2018
Monkey 'Driving' Bus In Karnataka, India
Oct 07, 2018
India V West Indies: Hosts Win First Test By Innings And 272 Runs
Oct 07, 2018

More on News

Monkey 'Driving' Bus In Karnataka, India By News Desk 2 days, 11 hours ago
First 'Exomoon' May Have Been Found By News Desk 5 days, 7 hours ago
Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th Birth Anniversary Celebrated By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 6 hours ago
PM Oli Returns New York By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 13 hours ago
ROK Hosted A Reception In Kathmandu To Celebrate National Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 22 hours ago
PM Oli Holds Bilateral Talks With President of Costa Rica By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Two Die And Four Injure In Tractor Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 09, 2018
Alphabet Shuts Google+ Social Site After User Data Exposed By Reuters Oct 09, 2018
Ballon d'Or 2018: Bale, Kane, Messi, Ronaldo, Salah, Pogba, Aguero among nominees By News Desk Oct 09, 2018
Nepal’s Economy Grows Average 6 Percent By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 08, 2018
Limousine Crash Leaves 20 Dead In New York State By News Desk Oct 08, 2018
Migrant Nepali Workers, Including From Korea, Contributed Immensely In Nepali Economy By Youngsik Park Oct 08, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75