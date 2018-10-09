NIBL Ace Capital Limited Approves 15% Cash Dividend For FY 2074/75

The 6th AGM of NIBL Ace Capital Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nepal Investment Bank Limited, has approved 15% cash dividend for FY 2074/75.

It has conducted its 6th AGM on Ashoj 23, 2075. The AGM took place in NIBL Ace Capital Limited, Uttardhoka,Lazimpat on Tuesday. On the occasion of its AGM, the company has organized blood donation program under its Corporate Social Responsibility.

The program was scheduled from 10.00 am to 2.00 pm at the premises of NIBL Ace Capital Limited, Lazimpat. The program was attended by various investments banker, merchant banker, students as well as customers.

“NIBL Ace Capital Limited would like to sincerely thank all of its valued clients, NIBL family, media fraternity and all those who have played the role to make the program successful,” said a press release issued by NIBIL Ace Capital Limited