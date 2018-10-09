Two Die And Four Injure In Tractor Accident

Four people died in four different road accidents occurred in Makwanpur, Sindhupalchwok, Nuwakot and Kavre Palanchwok in last two days.

Twenty-two years old Roshan Khatri, tractor driver of Thaha Municipality-7 of Beshari died after the tractor fell 10 meter below the road. The accident occurred due to over speed on Tuesday.

Similarly, Mohan Shrestha, 60, a resident of Balephi Rural Municipality-1 Simle Danda, died after a tripper fell to Ghelung river of Balephi Rural Municipality-1.

Tripper driver Ramesh Shrestha, 22, a resident of Baharabise Municipality and helper Prabin Baniya, 24, a resident of Kavre Panchkhal Municipality-5 are admitted to Dulikhel Hospital in serious conditions.

Dharma Raj Tharu, 40, a resident of Parsa Birgunj killed after a tractor he was driving crashed in Likhu River. He died at Bir Hospital while on treatment.

Irman Mansoor, a resident of Sarlahi Haripur died after a tractor crashed in Ganesh Sawal of Bethanchwok Rural Municipalit-4. Four others travelling in the tractor received injury and they were sent to Bir Hospital.

Police arrested tractor driver Kasi Mansoor, 24, Bagapatpanchat Rural Municipality-4.