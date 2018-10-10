Dashain Festival Begins With Sowing Jamara

The first day of Dashain festival began today sowing Jamara in each of the households of Kathmandu valley. Ghatasthapana, is for sowing holy Jamara. People usually use a kalasha to symbolize the Goddess Durga. On this day, the kalasha is filled with holy water, and then mixed with barley seeds and cow dung, finally delivered to the priest to pray for the blessings of the Goddess Durga.

After the ceremony, the kalasha will be placed in the room. Traditionally, outsiders and women are not allowed to enter the holy place. Kalasha is protected from direct sunlight and carefully watered every day. Then the seeds begin to sprout. This holy grass is called Jamara and the rituals will last for seven days.