Girls Takeover Event On The Occasion Of International Day Of The Girl Child

Girls Takeover Event On The Occasion Of International Day Of The Girl Child

Oct. 10, 2018, 9:11 a.m.

Marking 11 October as 7th International Day of the Girl Child day, 900 adolescent Nepali girls from across the country will be discussing their issues on community radio within half-an-hour long session. In this 'girls' takeover' or the talk program led by the girls, they will focus on the problems of their age group and initiatives they have taken to counter those.

The 'takeover' means 300 girls will take the lead as the host of the session and each host will be interacting with two guests. The guests will be local girl young activists.

According to a press release issued by Plan International Nepal, the 'takeover' on 300 community radio, which will be jointly organized by Plan International and Associations of Community Radio Broadcasters (ACORAB) aims to promote equality and social justice regarding children and adolescent girls. Last year, the 300 hosts had interviewed representatives of various organizations including government representative, local leaders, police and journalist. It was their first time interview experience with concerned body representatives at radio.

The program has created a platform for young girls to be in a different role than usual allowing them to better understand their issues and better communicate this to the world.

Sven Coppens, Country Director of Plan International, Nepal, the 'takeover' program last year remained encouraging. "The program seemed to enhance girls' capacity to raise their issues effectively, he said. Coppens further told, "we need to hand over power to the change makers, girls takeover initiative will provide microphone to the girls for amplifying their voices."

Interestingly, 40 among the last year's participants have been working as host in regular radio programs. This year about 600 young activist will tell their stories through the talk at girls takeover.

Coppens further stated that the 'takeover' program is expected to help curb violence against girls and women. "As radio is popular in Nepal, this kind of focused program of young girls is expected to curb violence against them and promote equality," he said.

This campaign has been given continuity in the view of its massive success last time, according to Subash Khatiwada, president of ACORAB. The experience is going to make it even more effective, he argues. He urged the society to be more sensitive towards the issues of young girls.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Dashain Festival Begins With Sowing Jamara
Oct 10, 2018
NIBL Ace Capital Limited Approves 15% Cash Dividend For FY 2074/75
Oct 09, 2018
Two Die And Four Injure In Tractor Accident
Oct 09, 2018
Nepal’s Economy Grows Average 6 Percent
Oct 08, 2018
6 People Died And 1 Injured In 5 Separate Road Accident
Oct 07, 2018

More on News

Dashain Festival Begins With Sowing Jamara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 27 minutes ago
Nepal’s Former King Gyanendra In Mumbai By News Desk 1 day ago
Monkey 'Driving' Bus In Karnataka, India By News Desk 3 days, 3 hours ago
First 'Exomoon' May Have Been Found By News Desk 6 days ago
Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th Birth Anniversary Celebrated By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 22 hours ago
PM Oli Returns New York By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Wayne Rooney Backs Jose Mourinho And Demands More From Manchester United Players By Reuters Oct 10, 2018
Nikki Haley Resigns As US Ambassador To The United Nations By News Desk Oct 10, 2018
NIBL Ace Capital Limited Approves 15% Cash Dividend For FY 2074/75 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 09, 2018
Two Die And Four Injure In Tractor Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 09, 2018
Alphabet Shuts Google+ Social Site After User Data Exposed By Reuters Oct 09, 2018
Ballon d'Or 2018: Bale, Kane, Messi, Ronaldo, Salah, Pogba, Aguero among nominees By News Desk Oct 09, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75