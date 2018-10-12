Dhakal Appointed Deputy CEO of Global Appointment Bank

Dhakal Appointed Deputy CEO of Global Appointment Bank

Oct. 12, 2018, 11:39 a.m.

Global IME Bank Ltd appoints Mahesh Sharma Dhakal as a Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Global IME Bank Ltd. He was deputy Chief Executive Officer of Mega Bank Ltd.

According to a press release issued by Sunita Sharma Dhakal Marketing & Business Promotion, Global IME Bank Limited Dhakal holds master degree in economics and is also a chartered accountant. Having 18 year long experiences in banking sector, Dhakal was Chief Executive Officer of Tourism Development Bank and Siddhartha Development Bank. He also worked in Commerce and Trust bank.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nilam Karki Niharika and Shanta Das Manandhar Conferred Jagdama-Shree and Madan Puraskar
Oct 12, 2018
Nepal And Suriname Established Formal Diplomatic Relationship
Oct 12, 2018
Nepal Ranks 102 Out Of 157 Countries: World Bank Report
Oct 12, 2018
KOICA and KAAN Organizes Knowledge Sharing Workshop
Oct 12, 2018
Book Launching Of Nepali Translation Of "Unfinished Memoirs" Of Bangabandhu
Oct 12, 2018

More on Economy

Citizens Bank Signed MoU With Khalti For Facilitating Digital Payments By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 22 minutes ago
World Bank Provides 23 Billion Rupees To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
NIBL Ace Capital Limited Approves 15% Cash Dividend For FY 2074/75 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 18 hours ago
Nepal’s Economy Grows Average 6 Percent By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 22 hours ago
ADB Providing $180 Million To Improve Nepal's Main East–West Highway By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 18 hours ago
Japan Provides Grant Assistance For School Sector Development Program (SSDP) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 18 hours ago

The Latest

Nilam Karki Niharika and Shanta Das Manandhar Conferred Jagdama-Shree and Madan Puraskar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 12, 2018
Nepal And Suriname Established Formal Diplomatic Relationship By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 12, 2018
COAS THAPA’S ADDRESS Upholding Army’s Glory By A Correspondent Oct 12, 2018
That 9/11, This 9/11 By Dipak Gyawali Oct 12, 2018
Tax, Tax And Tax Again By Hemang Dixit Oct 12, 2018
Where To Now? By Greta Rana Oct 12, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75