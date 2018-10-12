Dhakal Appointed Deputy CEO of Global Appointment Bank

Global IME Bank Ltd appoints Mahesh Sharma Dhakal as a Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Global IME Bank Ltd. He was deputy Chief Executive Officer of Mega Bank Ltd.

According to a press release issued by Sunita Sharma Dhakal Marketing & Business Promotion, Global IME Bank Limited Dhakal holds master degree in economics and is also a chartered accountant. Having 18 year long experiences in banking sector, Dhakal was Chief Executive Officer of Tourism Development Bank and Siddhartha Development Bank. He also worked in Commerce and Trust bank.