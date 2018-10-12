Nilam Karki Niharika and Shanta Das Manandhar Conferred Jagdama-Shree and Madan Puraskar

Nilam Karki Niharika and Shanta Das Manandhar Conferred Jagdama-Shree and Madan Puraskar

Oct. 12, 2018, 2:10 p.m.

The Madan Puraskar Guthi has presented the 'Jagadamba-Shree' and 'Madan Puraskar to Shanta Das Manandhar and Nilam Karki Niharika respectively amid a function at Kamal Mani Auditorium of Rato Bangala School.

Yogmaya, a novel by Neelam Karki Niharika, has got this year’s Madan Puraskar . Similarly, Shanta Das Manandhar also received Jagdama-Shree Puraskar for his contribution to children literature. Both the award is the most prestigious literary awards in Nepal conferred to literary figure.

Established by renowned figure in Nepalese literature late Kamal Mani Dixit, whose contribution is immense in popularizing Nepali literature and history, both awards are recognized as prestigious literary awards in Nepal.

Kunda Dixit, chairperson of the trust, welcomed the guest and winner of the prestigious award saying that the moment was an also a great moment. The Madan Puraskar Guthi announced Karki as the winner in August. Yogmaya is based on the life of female protagonist Yogmaya Neupane (1860-1941), a religious leader and women rights activists born in Bhojpur, who fought against the autocratic Rana regime.

Madan Puraskar was established by Jagadamba Kumari Devi in memory of her late husband Gen Madan SJB Rana on September 26, 1955. Each year, the Guthi presents the award to one outstanding book along with a purse of Rs200,000.

Previous recipients of the award include noted literary figures Satyamohan Joshi, Parijat, Narayan Wagle, Bijaya Kumar Pandey and Sarubhakta.

