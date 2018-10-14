3 Killed In Road Accident In Lalitpur, Dhanusha and Nawalparasi (East)

Three died in three road accidents in Dhanusha, Nawalparasi and Lalitpur. According a press release issued by Nepal Police News Bulletin, Dipendra Timilsina, 27, a resident of Ikudol of Mahakal Rural Municipality Lalitpur died in a motorcycle accident.

Timilsina, a pilon of the bike, died after the motorbike crashed at Dhobighat. Motorbike driver Saroj Sanjel, 27, who received minor injury, is now in police custody.

Similarly, Balnath Poudel, 63, a resident of Bahunmara of Mithila Municipality 11 died after a motorcycle hit him. Motorcycle driver Kameshwor Prasad Dhami is now under police custody.

Rabiraj Khanal, 58, a resident of Madhyabindu Municipality 14, died after a truck hit his cycle at the east way high. Truck is under police control but driver flee following the accident.