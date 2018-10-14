Global IME Bank Announces Missed Call Banking

Oct. 14, 2018, 11:57 a.m.

Global IME Bank started Missed call banking service to provide customers modern banking service. According to a press release issued by Bank, customers can now get detailed about the personal account after giving missed call to the numbers provided by the bank.

Different phone numbers are available to secure various kinds detailed about the accounts. To know the amount in deposit customer has to call 1801231294. For mobile 100 TopUp, the number is 9801231269. To get the three last number of credit card 9801231297, to know information about the to deposit the credit 9801231298 and for other information 9801231298.

gbime-678x381.jpg

According to press release, once customer dials the number, the phone will disconnect in one ring. After that the customer need to send message for the information he or she desired.

Global IME bank has already introduced several modern banking system including mobile banking service global smart, viber banking, internet banking service in Nepali and English etc.

With an aim to provide service to all regions and class, the bank has currently 132 branches, 5 extension counter, 138, ATM, 15 revenue collection counters.103 branchless banking and representative offices. It has more than 950,000 customers.

