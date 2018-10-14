Nepali Translation Of Unfinished Memoirs Of Bangabandhu Unveiled

Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Chancellor of Nepal Academy Ganga Prasad Uprety and ambassador of Bangladesh to Nepal Mashfee Binte Shams jointly launched the Npeali translation of book Unfinished Memoirs.

Written by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the book was translated in collaboration with the Bangladesh Embassy in Kathmandu Nepal Academy Arjun Bahadur Thapa.

Former Foreign Secretary of Nepal and former Secretary General of SAARC and Mahesh Paudel, Professor, Department of Linguistics, Tribhuban University in Nepali translated the book

Foreign Minister Gyawali was the Chief Guest at the book launching ceremony. The program was also attended by Ganga Prasad Uprety, Chancellor of Nepal Academy.

While concluding the ceremony, Ambassador Mashfee Binte Shams stated that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is a source of inspiration for not only people of Bangladesh but also for the people of Nepal. By this translation of "Unfinished Memoires" into Nepali language, Nepali people will learn more about the Bangabandhu, his legacy and his inspiration to Bangalees in their fight against injustice, exploitation, fundamentalism and bigotry. She also mentioned that Bangladesh is well on its way to achieving Bangabandhu’s long cherished dream of “Sonar Bangla” under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The book launching program was attended by Ambassadors, diplomats, officials of Nepal Government, political leaders, members of the civil society, members of Nepal-Bangladesh friendship association, members of Nepal Academy, writers, poets, Nepal Srashta Samaj and representatives of the print and electronic media and the expatriate Bangladesh community living in Kathmandu.

