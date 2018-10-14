NIBL Adds Six ATM In Different Parts Of Nepal

NIBL Adds Six ATM In Different Parts Of Nepal

Oct. 14, 2018, 8:22 p.m.

Nepal Investment Bank Ltd has started ATM services in six places in Kathmandu, Rasuwa, Sarlahi and Bhaktapur.

According to a press release issued by Nepal Investment Bank Ltd, the ATM service installed in Bhatbhateni Super Market of Thimi, Dhunche Extension counter and Barathawa Branch of Sarlahi.

After these installment, NIBL’s ATM reaches to 107. These services are expanded to make banking transaction fast and easier. With over 900,000 customers, NIBL has 77 branches, 60 banking service without section, 9 revenue collection center.

Under bank’s network of Visa and NPN, there are more than 1000 ATM and over 3000 point of sale terminals has already been installed. The bank has also recently issued NIBL master cards targeting internal and external market. Bank also won Euro-money Award 2018 and it won Bank of The Year five time.

