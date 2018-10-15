Yak &Yeti’s Chimney Restaurant Opens

Yak &Yeti’s Chimney Restaurant Opens

Oct. 15, 2018, 1:03 p.m.

The Chimney restaurant, the legendary restaurant of Nepal, is now open at Hotel Yak & Yeti, Durbar Marg. It is a trendy, yet classy restaurant, serving modern comfort food. Inside is the historical Chimney room and outside is a relaxed terrace lounge. It is up-scale and high fashion, yet casual and comfortable, offering guests an option of either a relaxed outdoor seating or an elegant chimney room.

According to a press release issued by hotel, traditional favorites are honored while an inspired international menu at The Chimney shall achieve a distinction of its own. With the infusion of fresh ingredients we will refine the offerings with homemade pastas, fresh herbs from our own garden.

The all time favorites like Smoked Beckti, Chicken a la Kiev, and the flaming Baked Alaskan Sagarmatha has a special place in the ‘Chimney Classics’ section on the menu.

Beverage Concept:

Our goal is to present the most modern and need of the hour beverages, Being Sustainability’.

This is a combination of drive for waste reduction and creative thinking.

Eliminating Plastic Straws, use of copper straws and stirrer to minimise plastic waste

Quality ingredients, from our very own herb garden

Not using any bottled syrups and preservatives

Waste Reduction

Recommendation of beverages paired with food part of the menu

IMG-20181013-WA0013.jpg

IMG-20181013-WA0012.jpg

3.png

